Bauchi’s Gates college disowns fake contract award letters

The management of Bauchi State-owned Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, has distanced itself from what it describes as fraudulent letters of contract award and acceptance being circulated by certain individuals and companies.

These letters aim to deceive unsuspecting members of the public across the country, the state stated.

In a statement signed by Haruna Babaji Umar, the Registrar of the College, the public is strongly advised not to engage with or respond to any correspondence related to these fake letters.

The statement reads: “The attention of Management of the Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State has been drawn to fake letters of Contract Award and Acceptance being paraded by some Companies to have been awarded Contract for the Construction of various projects, at the above-mentioned college in Ningi, Bauchi state to be funded by Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

It further contained: “The Management of the College wishes to State categorically that the Bill and Malinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State is not in any way associated with the claims made by the said Companies and has not awarded any contracts to the companies for the constructions.”

The Management declares that,”Any document (s) or letter (s) purportedly signed by the College Provost or Head of Procurement are fake and should not be considered legitimate.”

It stressed that, “The Bill and Melinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State, firmly denies any involvement in the alleged contract award and advises the General Public to exercise Caution when dealing with the said Companies in connection to any purported Construction projects at the institution as the College will not be responsible for any fraudulent transactions conducted with the said companies.”

The Registrar then declared that,”The College has already reported the matter to the relevant security agencies and urges members of the public to report any fraudulent activities or misrepresentations involving the Bill and Malinda Gates College of Health Sciences and Technology, Ningi, Bauchi State to the appropriate authorities.”

