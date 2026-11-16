Bauchi YPP guber candidate pledges state of emergency on healthcare

The governorship candidate of the Young People’s Party (YPP) in Bauchi State in the 2027 general elections, Umar Aliyu AD, has pledged to declare a state of emergency in the state’s healthcare sector, particularly maternal healthcare, if elected governor.

The candidate, who expressed concern over the high number of women dying during childbirth, attributed the situation partly to inadequate access to medical attention and maternal healthcare services.

He said his administration would prioritise pregnant women and introduce supportive incentives to ease the burden of childbirth on mothers.

The candidate also promised to provide delivery kits for women after childbirth as part of efforts to support mothers and their newborn babies.

He further pledged that mothers and their babies would enjoy free medical check-ups for the first three months after delivery, including regular visits to healthcare facilities.

According to him, the proposed interventions are aimed at reducing maternal deaths, improving access to healthcare and ensuring better health outcomes for mothers and newborns in Bauchi State.

He said the commitments would be implemented, by the grace of God, if given the mandate to govern the state.

On child rights, he assured that government machinery would be activated to ensure that children were protected against hard labour, violence, abuse and molestation, even at home by their parents.

He added that his administration, when constituted, would strengthen collaboration with donor partners, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in promoting the well-being of women and children in order to have a healthy family.

According to him, “My administration will improve on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) issues across the State. It is part of the right of the Child, we will also look into the issues nutrition which is key in the growth and development of the Child.”