The Bauchi State Government has declared its commitment to modernising the health sector with the aim of making the state a leader in effective and efficient healthcare service delivery among the 36 states of the Federation.

This declaration was made by the State Deputy Governor, Auwal Jatau, during an advocacy visit by officials of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHCDA) to his office in Bauchi on Thursday evening.

The Deputy Governor reiterated the readiness of the state government to provide the best healthcare services to the citizens, in line with the objectives of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He emphasized that Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration is determined to deliver effective and efficient basic healthcare services through the implementation of policies and programs in the sector.

“I appreciate your visit and the collaboration between my office and stakeholders like you for the benefit of our people in Bauchi.

The health sector is my constituency, and I am committed to supporting and assisting the state government in implementing sound healthcare programs,” said Auwal Jatau.

He expressed confidence in Governor Mohammed’s ability to improve the healthcare status of the people of Bauchi State by adopting modern approaches in accordance with international best practices.

The Deputy Governor called for increased partnership between the state government and all stakeholders in the health sector. He commended the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency for its training programs aimed at advancing the healthcare system.

Dr Tafida Mamman, the Coordinator of the National Emergency and Maternal Child Centre in the NAPHCDA, acknowledged the state government’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery.

He assured the Agency’s support for such initiatives, emphasizing that their policies and programs are geared towards effective and efficient healthcare service delivery nationwide.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…