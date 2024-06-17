Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi, Professor Fatima Tahir has extended her warm congratulations to the Muslim Umma in the state, the University Community and the Governor of Bauchi, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha celebration.

As Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha, a time of joy, reflection, and unity, Professor Fatima Tahir acknowledged the significance of this auspicious occasion and extended her heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity, and happiness to all members of the Muslim Umma in the state.

The Vice Chancellor also expressed her appreciation for the dedication and hard work of the University community in upholding academic excellence and contributing to the development of the state.

She commended the Students, Faculty, and Staff for their commitment to learning, research, and community service.

Furthermore, Professor Fatima Tahir congratulated the Governor on his leadership and efforts to promote the welfare and progress of the people of Bauchi state.

She recognized the Governor’s commitment to good governance, infrastructure development, and inclusive policies that benefit all residents of the state.

The Vice Chancellor also expressed her sincere appreciation to the Governor for his unwavering support towards the growth and development of Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi.

According to her, “His commitment to providing quality education for the people of Bauchi state is indeed commendable and we are grateful for his continued support and partnership with our University.”

She added that, “On this joyous occasion, Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and community engagement.”

The VC stressed that, “The University remains dedicated to nurturing future leaders and contributing to the socio-economic development of Bauchi state and beyond.”

“As the Muslim Umma celebrates Eid al-Adha, may this special time bring blessings, unity, and joy to all. Sa’adu Zungur University Bauchi wishes everyone a happy and peaceful Sallah Celebration,” she concluded as contained in a statement by Auwal Hassan, Public Relations Officer, Sa’adu Zungur University.

