Bauchi vaccinates 47,290 people with AstraZeneca vaccine, commences second phase of vaccination

A total of 47,290 people have so far been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic in the first dose in Bauchi State representing 84 per cent of the targeted population of frontline health workers, government officials, traditional and religious leaders.

The disclosure was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, during the kick-off of the second phase of the vaccination after nine weeks of the first shot.

The commissioner said that the coverage was very significant as the targeted audience turned out to receive the first shot across the state.

He however disclosed that response to the vaccination was very poor and discouraging from the Northern zone of the state particularly in Katagum Local Government Area, stressing that a lot needed to be done to overcome the challenge from the area.

Maigoro added that research revealed that after the second dose, there is protection from being infected by the virus, assuring that everyone who took the two shots need not fear infection but should continue with the established preventive protocols.

Chairman, State Taskforce on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever, Senator Baba Tela, commended people of Bauchi State for coming out for vaccination in the first round, saying that almost all the frontline health workers had taken the first dose.

Tela, who is the Deputy Governor of the state, assured that all those who took the first shots of the vaccine will take the second dose because according to him, the NPHCDA has reviewed the duration between the doses.

Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said that the actual audience vaccinated in the state is up to 97.4 per cent, saying that the state has performed tremendously in the vaccination exercise across the country.

While flagging off the administration of the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, said that he is fascinated by the statistics of the performance of the state in the first phase coverage of the vaccination though it is a huge cry considering the population of the state which stands at about eight million people.