Bauchi: Two arrested as Police intercept N10m diverted iodised salt

Bauchi State Police Command has successfully intercepted a truck transporting refined iodised salt worth over N10m, which was suspected of being diverted.

The operation also resulted in the apprehension of two individuals who were connected to the illegal diversion of the commodity.

The Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil in a statement on Friday, stated, “On 30th April 2025, at about 1700 hours, operatives from the Alkeleri Divisional Police Headquarters acted on reliable intelligence, conducting a stop-and-search operation that led to the interception of a flat-topped truck trailer with registration number BAG 283 XF) carrying over one thousand bags of 25 kilograms each of iodised salt.”

He revealed that the total estimated value of the confiscated salt amounted to approximately ₦10,200,000).

While the driver escaped the scene, the two suspects—Sadik Jidda, aged 20 from Borno State, and Ibrahim Ahmad, aged 19, from Kaduna State—were apprehended within the vehicle.

Initial investigations indicated that the suspects were identified as conductors and were informed by the driver, who remains at large, about their destination in Alkeleri, Bauchi State.

The Command is currently undertaking additional measures to locate and apprehend the driver and uncover further details surrounding this incident.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day at about 1600 hours, a 28-year-old individual, Jibrin Ali from Zinder, Niger Republic, was arrested in the Yankari Game Reserve, Alkeleri LGA, Bauchi State.

Jibrin Ali was found impersonating military personnel and displaying suspicious behaviour in an area known for bandit activity.

Detectives from the Alkeleri Divisional Police Headquarters intervened during a routine patrol in collaboration with local security outfits and facilitated his arrest, which was met with some resistance.

Upon interrogation, he could not satisfactorily explain his presence in the forest, raising concerns regarding his potential involvement with local criminal elements.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, commended the diligence and professionalism demonstrated by the officers involved.

He has directed that both cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for more comprehensive investigations.

The Bauchi State Command remains committed to prioritising our communities’ safety and security and appreciates the support of local security forces in these endeavours.

