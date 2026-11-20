The Bauchi State Tourism Development Corporation (BSTDC) has assured national and international investors of an open investment environment, a robust security network and a transparent investment climate for tourism development in Bauchi State.

The assurance was given during a high-level stakeholders’ engagement with ACORN Tourism Development Consultants, an international tourism consultancy firm, on the Investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Management System for the Yankari Tourism and Hospitality Management Development Plan.

The engagement, held under the Bauchi 360 Tourism Touch-Up Network, was aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery, improving visitor experience at Yankari Game Reserve, Sumu Wildlife Park and other BSTDC facilities, and increasing revenue generation for the state.

The key outcomes of the engagement include opening up Yankari and other tourism assets for PPP, joint ventures and concession arrangements, as well as establishing a robust security network covering Yankari, Sumu and Bauchi lodges, with 24-hour patrols, CCTV and collaboration with security agencies to guarantee the safety of investors, tourists and staff.

In addition, ACORN will support BSTDC with a professional management system based on international best practices in hospitality management, marketing and revenue management, while the new PPP model is expected to increase internally generated revenue (IGR), create jobs and position Bauchi as the Pearl of Tourism in Nigeria.

Speaking at the engagement, the Managing Director and State Conservator-General, Dr Muhammad Nasiru Yusuf, said, “Bauchi is open for business. Under the vision of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, we are providing security, transparency and a conducive environment for investors. No Conservation, No Tourism. No Tourism, No Prosperity. With ACORN, we are building Yankari to world-class standard.”

ACORN Tourism Development Consultants expressed confidence in Bauchi’s tourism potential, citing Yankari’s Wikki Warm Spring, wildlife and rich culture as unique assets for global investment.

BSTDC invited credible national and international investors, hotel developers, tour operators and development partners to key into the tourism development and Yankari PPP opportunity.