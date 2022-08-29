Bauchi to train 200 JNI members on tree planting, rehabilitates Toro Plant Nursery Unit

In its determination to fight desertification and make the environment conducive for the people, Bauchi State Government has expressed its readiness to train 200 members of the Nigeria Aid Group of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI.) in the Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The disclosure was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed who also said that his administration will rehabilitate the Plant Nursery unit of the LGA.

He said that after the rehabilitation, the Nursery will provide the people of the area, with easy access to seedlings as well as encourage massive afforestation exercises to fight the numerous environmental challenges in the state.

The Governor made the pledge during the flagging-off ceremony of planting thousands of different species of trees organized by the Nigeria Aid Group of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Toro local government area chapter.

Bala Mohammed who was represented at the event by the Director General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir also said that his administration, through BASEPA, will train 200 Members of the JNI on raising seedlings to increase the group’s appetite on tree planting exercise.

He then commended the leadership of the Nigeria Aid Group of Jama’atu Nasril Islam for initiating the exercise saying that, henceforth, the group or any other organisation in Toro will no longer request or source for seedlings from anywhere as soon as the rehabilitation of the local government plant nursery unit was completed.

Speaking in his capacity as DG of BASEPA, Dr Ibrahim Kabir said that all the environmental problems such as water flooding, desertification, soil erosion, climate change and global warming will be solved by planting trees around.

He also called on other groups to emulate JNI, saying that BASEPA will provide all the needed support and in whatever capacity to achieve the target objectives of tree planting.

The DG however lamented how some people are conniving in the destruction of forests across the state in order to make charcoal or firewood for sale.

He also used the occasion to call on the people of the area to support the government in fighting the activities of loggers in the State in order to fight desertification which if allowed will negatively impact the environment.

Ibrahim Kabir also said that Sen Bala Mohammed has recently signed into law, the establishment of the Environmental Trust Fund that will be used in financing activities that are directly aimed at solving environmental challenges.

He also donated the sum of N100,000 to JNI to encourage them to continue with the important activity of tree planting in the local government.

The Director General also called on the people of Toro local government area to support Governor Bala Mohammed’s second bid as Governor for the continued provision of dividends of democracy in the state.

Other dignitaries who also spoke during the event commended the JNI for embarking on the exercise and commended Governor Bala Abdulqadir Mohammed”s concerns towards the protection of the environment assuring of their continued support to his administration to achieve the target objectives.





The Director General was accompanied to the event by his Technical Assistant Mahmud Bose as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi

SA Media to DG BASEPA.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bauchi to train 200 JNI members on tree planting, rehabilitates Toro Plant Nursery