Bauchi to spend N213bn in 2021 fiscal year

Bauchi State Government has proposed to spend the sum of N213,914,559,427 for the 2021 fiscal year with a promise to complete all ongoing capital projects and embark on new ones that have a direct positive impact on the lives of the citizens.

While presenting the proposal to the State House of Assembly for scrutiny on Tuesday, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, said that the 2021 appropriation is tagged, ‘Budget of Consolidation’.

He pointed out that the budget has a projected N93,197,307,970 for recurrent expenditure –which is 44 per cent of the total sum while capital expenditure is put at N120, 717,468,313, representing 56 per cent.

According to the Governor, the budget has been predicated on the National assumption on oil production, benchmark oil price, the exchange rate of Naira to US dollar and a robust and efficient system of internally generated revenue collection.

Bala Mohammed also said that the current year’s budget was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but was optimistic of future improvement of the State economy.

The Governor stated that “The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning in collaboration with relevant MDAs is working hand-in-hand to achieve complete compliance with international best practices in financial openness as it encapsulated in physical and financial transparency and sustainability programme.

“We are therefore been urged to improve revenue and reduce the debt burden, ensure value for money and reducing payroll frauds.”

The Governor also said that while preparing the budget, the government has taken into consideration and its resolute to reduce the menace of ghost workers to the barest minimum.

He explained that the action was taken in order to free resources and pave way for new employment adding that the budget is in line with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum guidelines and which may be given time-to-time.

“Despite these challenges, we were able to record moderate success in the implementation of the 2020 budget. Out of the budgeted revenue, included excess crude of 61 billion, only the sum of 34 billion was realised as at 30th September 2020.”

“In the same vein, value-added tax revenue recorded a performance of N13 billion against the budgeted figure of N18 billion. This is a clear indication of budget performance in the midst of budget uncertainty and challenges. Independent revenue generation was also high as the sum of N13 billion was realised against the budgeted figure of N21 billion as at September 30, 2020,” he said.

In his address at the occasion, Speaker, Bauchi House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, said that the House in the discharge of its function during the last legislative period passed 20 bills, made 44 motions, 40 resolutions, listened to 28 petitions, received 16 Committee reports and 18 messages from the Governor adding that for the first time in the history of the House, the Public Account Committee has invited so many MDAs with regards to the Annual Auditor General reports.

He then assured that the assembly will do justice to the proposed 2021 budget as provided by the law, adding that the house will allow the budget to undergo second reading immediately and commit it to the Appropriation Committee for further legislative action.

