Bauchi to increase productivity of its workforce

Bauchi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards enhancing productivity of its workforce in a bid to overcome the numerous challenges facing civil service in the state.

The assertion was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, while speaking at a joint 2019/2020 productivity merit award day celebration held at Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi, on Monday.

The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Sen Baba Tela, said that his administration considered as important, increasing the productivity of workers in all the sectors of the economy for the growth and development of the state.

He recalled that productivity is not only aimed at recognising those who performed their duties meritoriously but is to encourage underperforming workers of various institutions of government to improve their performances.

Bala Mohammed who said that the theme of the merit award which is ‘Productivity for National Re-Engineering, Security and Growth’ was in line with the present administration’s desire and aspirations for better living.

He said: “Today’s occasion is being observed to honour those who have distinguished themselves by performing their duties creditably in the public and private sectors for the socioeconomic development of our dear state and the nation at large. The event will also ginger those who have not been performing very well to enable them to improve their productivity level.”

The governor congratulated the recipients for their well-deserved awards and urged them to consider the honour as a challenge for greater service by contributing positively towards the overall advancement of the state.

He said: “For those who have not received the award, you should regard these as both a motivation and challenge for you to put in your best, so that next time you can be among those to be awarded.”

On the several policies introduced in the civil service, Bala Mohammed said that all are geared at improving the service to ensure effective service delivery in the sector beneficial to the state.

He made it very clear that the decision of the present administration to sanitize the state civil service was not meant to create hardship to civil servants or to witch-hunt anybody, but were part of efforts to block leakages with the aim of making savings to serve the state better.

The governor said that through the approach, the state government make some savings and has set aside the sum of five hundred million naira for the payment of outstanding gratuities of pensioners both in the state and the local government areas.

He further said that with these carefully conceived initiatives, his administration embarked on massive investments in socioeconomic and infrastructural development projects in which almost all the critical sectors received the needed attention.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, said the efforts have promoted the state far ahead of other states and making it attractive and peaceful for people to live in.

Earlier, the State Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Ahmed Maaji thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for approving the conduct of the event and acknowledged the level of his commitment to the welfare and wellbeing of workers in the state.

He said that when the Civil Service is motivated, there will be maximum output which will, in turn, translate to efficiency in service.

60 recipients drawn from both the civil service and public sector were given the productivity awards for the years 2019 and 2020.

