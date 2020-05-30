Bauchi to engage 250 health workers to boost healthcare delivery

In its determination to further improve the state health sector, Bauchi State Government is to recruit a total of 250 health workers who will be posted to the various health facilities across the state.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed made the disclosure on Friday during a Media Roundtable with members of Bauchi Public Health Media Network (BAPHMN) held at the Health Workers Secretariat, Bauchi.

The Commissioner explained that out of the health workers to be recruited, 100 are medical Doctors while the remaining number of 150 are made up of Nurses, Midwives and other medical workers who will complement the personnel present in the service of the state.

In order to achieve that, the Commissioner said that a memo has already been raised and presented to the Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed assuring that very soon the approval by the Governor will come out and the proposal will be implemented.

He went on to reiterate the commitment of the state government to ensure that health services delivery was taken to the people particularly those in the hard to reach (HTR) areas explaining that quality health services delivery is a priority of the administration.

On childbirth spacing, he recommended that there should always be follow-up appointments for all the clients of Child Birth Spacing(CBS) units in order to save the lives of mothers and babies due to unwanted pregnancies.

He further said that the follow-up would create a channel for feedback on the use of the various CBS commodities which will necessitate the next line of action for the client considering that every medical need has a reaction.

He expressed confidence that such Follow-up appointments to the clients of CBS will monitor and generate feedback because according to him, “some women using the long term method tend to forget to visit facilities for further Healthcare”.

Aliyu Maigoro also said that the state will engage men across the communities as Village Community Mobilizers (VCMs) in order to create demand on accessing CBS just as he acknowledged the efforts of Journalists reporting public health issues for developing messages through news bulleting and facilities to ensure that CBS and other healthcare services, were provided and accessed.