Bauchi suspends Islamic preacher for alleged inciting preaching

For alleged inciting preaching, Bauchi State Government through the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Community Relations and Social Welfare have suspended an Islamic preacher, Malam Abubakar Idris, of Azare in Katagum LGA of the state.

The suspension of the preacher was contained in a statement with reference number, MORA&CR/S/OFF/04/II/26 dated 27 April 2021 signed by Alh. Ahmad Aliyu Jalam the Commissioner in charge of the MORA&SW.

The suspension letter titled: ‘Violation of the ethics of preaching and sermons in the state’ reads: “The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to the manner of your preaching and sermons. The report revealed that you are castigating the companions of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) while conducting your preaching” .

It further contained that, “This attitude is a clear violation of the conduct and ethics of preaching, that is capable of raising people’s tension and certainly leads to the violation of law and order which the Government may not tolerate”.

“Consequently, you are suspended from conducting preaching and leading congregational prayers in any part of the state in the interest of peace. You are advised to abide by this instruction in your own interest as the security agencies will ensure strict compliance”.

