Bauchi SUBEB punishes erring staff, teachers

Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri, has ordered the demotion, suspension, and issuance of queries to staff and teachers found wanting across the state.

He also directed the promotion of all deserving staff to serve as a morale booster and enhance effective service delivery in the education sector.

The Executive Chairman of SUBEB further announced the dissolution of all Supervisors of the Bauchi Local Government Education Authority, directing them to resume classroom teaching with immediate effect.

Adamu Muhammad Duguri gave these directives while addressing newsmen shortly after an unscheduled inspection of third-term resumption activities at some selected schools outside the Bauchi metropolis.

The Executive Chairman said the decision followed the gross misconduct of the affected supervisors, whom he described as unpatriotic.

He noted that the government has been working hard to provide a conducive learning environment and improve the welfare of teachers. He assured that going forward, all stipulated disciplinary measures will be enforced on any staff found guilty of truancy.

Adamu Muhammad Duguri reiterated the Board’s commitment to enforcing disciplinary actions against negligence of duty, aimed at improving the learning process for students across the state.

However, the Chairman expressed great displeasure with the low turnout of both teachers and students, attributing the situation to the poor attitude of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), principals, and other stakeholders.

He observed that despite the state government’s increase in teachers’ salaries and provision of a conducive learning environment, some teachers still remain stagnant in their performance.

Responding to the development, the Education Secretary of the Bauchi Local Government Authority, Hajiya Talatu Yakubu, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the monitoring exercise in the Bauchi metropolis, where classes had properly resumed with a large number of students and teachers. This was in contrast to schools outside the metropolis, where teacher absenteeism discouraged student attendance.

The Education Secretary reaffirmed the state government’s plan to stop the salaries of teachers who abscond without any genuine written reason and promised to reward dedicated staff.

Hajiya Talatu Yakubu also commended Governor Bala Mohammed and the Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad Duguri, for their passion for education and the overall development of the state.

On his part, the Principal of Kudum Primary School, Sule Yero, expressed regret for not reporting to duty and assured that he would improve going forward.

Some of the primary schools visited included Sabon Garin Janyar Ningi, Gubi, Yelwan Kundum, Kundum, and Guru in the Bauchi Local Government Area.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE