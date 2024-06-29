Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Duguri, has stated that Pupils/Students’ progression, strengthened governance and management, child protection, focused service professional development, public-private partnership and enhanced school environment are his top priorities.

Adamu Mohammad Duguri made this known during his maiden one-day advocacy visit to the Emirs of Ningi, Jama’are, Katagum and Misau on student enrolment, retention and maintenance of government properties in their domains.

The Chairman explained that the advocacy visit to the First Class Emirs was part of his ongoing engagement with all stakeholders, particularly community leaders.

He said it is to further consolidate educational gains made under Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), Universal Basic Education Commission and Bauchi State Government.

On their parts, while speaking differently, the Emirs of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammadu Danyaya; Jama’are, Alhaji Nuhu Wabi; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruq; and Misau, Alhaji Ahmad Sulaiman, represented by Chiroman Misau, Alhaji Ahmadun Ahmadu, assured of their readiness to support the crusade.

They also commended the Executive Chairman of SUBEB’s efforts towards repositing the basic education sub-sector in the state

They however advised the state government to see to the possibility of improving the educational system in the state by deploying Civil Defense personnel to protect schools.

They also said that it will give incentive to community leaders to further encourage them towards taking ownership of government properties within their respective domains.

The four Emirate Councils assured the Executive Chairman that they would direct District Heads and Village Heads in their respective domains to ensure all school-age children are enrolled into schools and safeguard government properties in their areas.

