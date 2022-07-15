Bauchi State owned tertiary institutions JAC declares 14 days warning strike to press home better working conditions for members

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) OF Academic and Non-Academic Staff Unions Bauchi State Tertiary institutions has formally declared a 14-day warning strike effective Wednesday, 19th to Sunday, 30th July 2022 in order to draw the attention of the Government to the legitimate demands of its members.

The notification is contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary General of JAC,

Abdulkadir Mohammed and Ibrahim Bala Abdallah respectively read and issued to Journalists on Friday.

JAC is also demanding that all its members with outstanding salaries should be paid immediately just as it called for immediate resumption of promotion implementation and annual increment which were abruptly stopped without any official communication since the inception of the Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir-led PDP government.

The JAC further holds strong objection to the untimely imposition of its staff into the proposed Contributory Pension Scheme, a venture that is being avoided by some Federal institutions due to untold hardships caused to workers.

It however stated that f it becomes necessary, “we need to be engaged at all levels for necessary inputs for betterment and security of our members’ rights”.

JAC is also calling for the implementation of the consequential adjustments which were never finalized with the organized labour rejecting the deductions/proposed increment in deductions for the Health contributory scheme otherwise called BASHCMA.

It stressed that with the expiration of the ultimatum on the 30th of June, 2022, JAC has been watchful to register any remarkable positive changes that can translate the assurances regularly given to its cases, let alone to talk of addressing other issues that have bedevilled its members for quite some time.

It lamented that, instead, the June 2022 salary came with additional casualties, some of which had their cases resolved earlier on; in some, cases were lingering for months, while others are freshly added.

Through JAC applauded the attempt of the Government to start looking into the issue of promotions, it declared that “We are watching with keen interest and hoping that other entitlements that go with it are also included, such as the annual increments”.

While reviewing its earlier efforts, the Chairman who read the statement stated that “It is with a deep sense of responsibility, trust and burden bestowed on us by our respective congresses that we convened this meeting”.

According to him, “The journey so far has been so long. Forces and life challenges have been so unimaginably unpredictable. JAC, in its cause of seeking justice, has interacted with the office of the Head of Civil Service, the Accountant General, the Commissioner of Education, Council Chairmen, and various stakeholders in the State”.

He added, “We appreciate their numerous audiences and genuine attempts to address our perennial and seriously disturbing problems. Equally of note is the laudable effort of His Excellency, Sen. Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi State, in trying to clean and have a robust payroll payment system for the State”.

The Chairman further stated that “JAC has equally written to the Government, series of letters, containing details of its problems/ demands/anomalies and consequences but without tangible result”.





“Therefore, on 30th May 2022, JAC finally wrote a letter to His Excellency Sen. Abdulkadir Bala Mohammed, Executive Governor of Bauchi State, urging him to intervene in our plight. In our letter to His Excellency, we issued a one-month ultimatum for the Government to address these demands”, he added.

According to him, “Based on these and some other issues mentioned above, JAC held a meeting and resolved to convey this information to the Government for possible positive development”

