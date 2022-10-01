Bauchi stands still as ‘Obidient Movement’ holds one-million man rally for Peter Obi

Members of the Labour Party (LP), Bauchi State Chapter on Saturday converged at the Multipurpose Indoors Sportshall in Bauchi to join the One Million man match in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

As early as 8 am, the supporters started arriving at the venue from across the 20 LGAs of the state in demonstration of their unalloyed readiness to vote for the party at all levels.

Some of them were seen wearing materials with the symbols of the party while some of them held the party flag high singing and dancing expressing happiness and joy.

They later embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity, Economic Downturn: Buhari’s Wife Begs Nigerians

WIFE of the president, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has apologised to Nigerians over the security situation in the country in the last seven years and the prevailing economic situation which have made life difficult for Nigerians…….

The Only Route Left Is Printing Of Currency And Naira Will Become Worthless —Ex-SGF, Falae

In this interview by HAKEEM GBADAMOSI, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Olu Falae, speaks on 62 years of Nigeria as an independent country…..…

Abuja Court Voids Oyetola’s Nomination As Osun APC Governorship Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday declared as null and void actions taken by the defunct Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC)..…

Ansaru Terrorists Storm Kaduna Village, Kill Bandits

MEN of the fundamentalist militant organisation, Ansaru, on Thursday killed scores of bandits in Damari, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State..….

Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba, Takes Tinubu To Court Over Certificates





THE Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed October 6 to hear a suit seeking to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for allegedly acting

Bauchi stands still as ‘Obidient Movement’ holds one-million man rally for Peter Obi