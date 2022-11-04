Bauchi Speaker’s wife donates education materials to 280 orphans, indigent school pupils

The Wife of the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Hajiya Rasheedat Shehu, as part of her social responsibility and giving back to her community, has donated educational materials to 280 orphans and indigent primary school pupils in Ningi, Bauchi State.

The materials distributed to the pupils in Ningi included exercise books, pencils and other writing materials as well as pairs of uniforms for each of the 280 selected indigents and orphans.

While making the presentation of the materials, Rasheedat Shehu encouraged them not to see their situation as hopeless but to leverage it to become greater leaders of their community.

She also charged them to be focused on their educational pursuits stressing that it is only through that they will succeed in life promising to be there for them always.

The Wife of the Speaker stressed that children belong to society generally and must be taken care of, by all irrespective of where they come from.

The beneficiaries of the support were drawn from Primary Schools in Kafin Danyaya, Bunusai, Central, Junior Ningi Central, Bura Bura and Zidanga.

In the same vein, the Wife of the Speaker supported 50 Tea Sellers (Mai Shayi) with items required to boost their businesses in order to make them self-reliant and responsible people.

The 50 Mai Shayi were drawn from across Ningi State Assembly Constituency irrespective of their political affiliation as the gesture was meant to be a booster to their businesses.

They were supported with packs of Indomie noodles, crates of eggs, tins and sachets of milo drink.

She urged them to ensure that they used the opportunity to increase their turnover and expand their businesses but not forget to take care of their families as well as serve as sources of blessings to others around them.

Rasheedat Shehu thanked the constituents for the support they are giving to her husband since he was elected urging them to ensure that they gave him another opportunity to serve in 2023 by reelecting him and other candidates of the PDP in the state.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the Wife of the Speaker for the gesture saying that it will go a long way in boosting their businesses during this time of economic downturn in the country.

