The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has listed road construction, electrification, rural water supply, schools and hospitals as his priority projects if elected to represent Ningi/Warji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Abubakar Suleiman spoke in Bauchi during the interview series with governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives candidates organised by the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bauchi.

He described his constituency as one that has suffered neglect from the federal government and from its representatives at the National Assembly.

He said that during a tour of wards and 23 district heads’ palaces in the constituency, he saw many things that demand attention.

“I want to actually improve road construction. There are so many roads that need to be constructed, there are so many schools that need to be repaired and there are so many hospitals needing the attention of the government,” he said.

“If I happen to be in the Green Chamber of the National Assembly, definitely I’ll focus more on sponsoring bills or motions for the construction and reconstruction of various roads in my constituency and apart from that, there is this issue of electrification,” he added.

Abubakar Suleiman disclosed that even before going to the Green Chamber, he had already written a letter through his connections in the National Assembly requesting the inclusion of some roads, electrification and rural water supply in the 2027 budget of the Federal Government.

He said he was Chairman of the Conference of Speakers for over three years, during which he built relationships with colleagues who are now in the National Assembly.

“If paraventure I were able to get that, fine. If I didn’t get it, immediately I step into the National Assembly, that will be my first priority project that I intend to bring to the National Assembly for my people,” he said.

On security, Suleiman said he would address deforestation and the farmer-herder crisis through legislation.

He said the felling of trees encouraged deforestation and other related activities, and promised to first determine whether the issue fell within the jurisdiction of the federal or state government.

“If it is in the jurisdiction of the federal government, then definitely I will ensure that I have come up with a motion or a bill to stop the felling of trees in our communities or in our forests,” he said.

“Because, as we know, this issue is seriously affecting the environment we are living in. In any environment without trees, there is desertification and other related activities. So definitely, this issue of deforestation will, inshallah, be another priority of mine,” he added.

On his defection to the Allied People’s Movement (APM) after contesting under the APC in his first term and the PDP in his second term, Suleiman said parties only provided platforms, but the people in the party were what mattered.

He gave assurance that his representation would not be confined to Abuja.

“Definitely as a politician and legislator who is aiming high, I know that if I disconnect myself from my constituency, the consequences will not be good for me,” he said.

“I dare to make sure that I become accessible, I become connected with my people, I will visit them regularly, inshallah, so that I will keep that connection. I already have that connection with my people in the Central constituency, but if I happen to be in the National Assembly, I will try as much as I can to expand that connection,” he said.