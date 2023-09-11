Practising Journalists in Nigeria have been advised to shy away from vulgar and cheap publications that tend to glorify conflict, brutality, and violence.

Also, the Nigerian Press must not wait for outsiders to dictate to it, as it has a responsibility to constantly engage in self-examination to ensure that it operates in tandem with national goals and in line with global ethical practises.

The Journalists were further called to help build the Nation in general and Bauchi State in particular by practising honest and responsible Journalism.

The advice was given by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Information and Communication, Comrade Usman Garba Danturakia, while declaring open a 2-day Training organised by the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Zone B for Media Stations in the North-East Zone held at the NUJ Press Centre, Bauchi, on Monday.

The Commissioner stated in his speech, “Let me say how delighted I am by this opportunity to make a few remarks. on this occasion of this two-day training for staff of media stations in the

North-East zone.”

He also stated, “I congratulate you for the wisdom and right thinking in planning such a timely training, which I am sure is meant to update media men on the current realities to prepare them for the new and emerging challenges of the profession.”

He further stated “I am also happy to note that you are aware that, first and foremost, you have the duty and responsibility to educate and enlighten yourselves. Not only individuals, organisations and even

Nations need to, once in a while, take stock and ensure that they have not deviated from their course.”

“I, therefore, wish to commend the initiative that this training offers you to discuss various relevant aspects of the profession and promise that my ministry and I will support the organisers in achieving the objectives of this noble training. While promising a free environment for the practice of Journalism,” he added.

The Commissioner stressed that I implore you, therefore, not just to gather and disseminate news but to educate the public. Strive in practising your profession to build bridges among different people by avoiding sensationalism, falsehood, rumours, and slanders.”

He also stated that I am happy to note that in Bauchi, the NUJ has a standing committee that monitors the operation of its members to ensure that they abide by the ethics of the profession. This is a commendable initiative.”

According to him, “I came on board just recently following my appointment as Commissioner of Information and Communication; however, what I discovered on the assumption of office is the availability of vast opportunities for collaboration and partnership with media organisations to uplift Bauchi State.”





He stressed that there is much for us to do together as partners in progress; I assure you that my doors are therefore wide open for viable proposals.”

“Meanwhile, I wish to use this opportunity to tell you that Bauchi State, under the able leadership of Senator Bala A Mohammed, has made giant strides in transforming its media outfit to modern-day broadcasting,” he added.

The Commissioner also stated that “so far, contracts have been awarded and work is in steady progress for digitising the Bauchi State Radio Corporation and the Bauchi State Television Authority. When this is completed, Bauchi State will be among the few to do so in Nigeria.”

According to him, “When we achieve this goal, it will provide us an opportunity to share our story in our way with Nigerians and the world. It will also allow us to tell the success story of Gov Bala Mohammed in the areas of musing development, agriculture, health, and human capital development, among others.”

Usman Garba further stated that we will also tell the world about the abundant tourist attractions in the state. The world will also know that we are a petroleum-producing state just as well as having other opportunities in solid minerals and other abundant natural resources.”

The Commissioner added that it is obvious that the opportunities we have in Bauchi State are boundless. Let me not take too much of your time; permit me at this juncture to again welcome you to Bauchi State. I hope that the two days of this training will be used effectively as a way of adding more knowledge, sharpening your skills, and refreshing yourself.”

In his goodwill message, Chairman, Bauchi State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Umar Saidu, appreciated BON Management for deciding to come down to Bauchi to have the important training.

According to him, “I am sure this will encourage the Bauchi State Government to continue with the good work it has started of digitalising the state-owned Media houses to meet global best practices.”

Umar Sa’idu added that “BON was established mainly to serve as a meeting point for all Radio and TV stations; it also serves as an Advisory body to Federal and State Governments on broadcasting matters, as well as to encourage and sustain greater cooperation and collaboration among the Broadcasting organisations.”

“We believe that this training will not only give room for the organisation to effectively regulate or monitor professional standards but will also guide its members to adhere to the ethics of the profession in their operations,” he added.

Umar Sa’idu added that I’m highly delighted to understand that the theme of the two-day capacity building is “Contemporary Issues in News and Programme Production,” which is timely as I believe that our father and mentor, Professor Danjuma Gambo, who refused to be dragged into politics, will address all the contemporary issues.”

The NUJ Chairman added that I must use this opportunity to commend the Bauchi State Government for making efforts to revive the state-owned Media Houses, especially in trying to replace the outdated equipment with modern ones and employing more hands to replace the retired ones to ensure effective Service delivery to the citizens of the state.”

Other goodwill messages were delivered by the General Managers of State Media organisations from the participating states, stressing the importance of the training aimed at building the capacities of the media practitioners.

The 2-day Zonal training had as its theme ‘Contemporary Issues in News and Programme Production, and participants were drawn from Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States.

