Bauchi: Seven killed, 41 injured in highway crash

The Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven people in a fatal road crash that occurred along the Alkaleri–Gombe Federal Highway.

According to an updated First Information Report (FIR) from the RS12.13 Alkaleri Unit Command, all the deceased were males.

The report stated that the crash occurred at Kirfi Junction around 3:00 p.m. The crash was reported at 3:02 p.m., and FRSC personnel arrived at 3:50 p.m., giving a response time of 48 minutes.

The lone crash involved a commercial DAF trailer and was reportedly caused by mechanical deficiency (MDV), where the vehicle’s head detached from the body while in motion.

A total of 48 people were involved in the crash, including 38 adult males and 10 male children. Of this number, 41 people—comprising 25 adult males and 16 male children—sustained various degrees of injuries, while seven adult males lost their lives.

FRSC personnel evacuated the injured victims and the corpses to the General Hospital, Alkaleri, for medical attention. Some victims were later referred to the Specialist Hospital in Bauchi for further treatment. The deceased were deposited at the morgue before being released to their families for burial.

The rescue operation was led by DRC H.Y. Danjuma, the Rescue Officer acting on behalf of the Unit Commander.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on Friday visited Kirfi LGA to commiserate with the families of those affected by the tragic incident.

During the condolence visit, the governor announced a donation of N50 million to support all the victims. He lamented that the unfortunate incident had cut short the lives of many vibrant youths in the area.

According to him, each family of the deceased will receive N2 million, while the injured victims still recovering in the hospital will receive N1 million each. Discharged victims will each receive N500,000, in addition to humanitarian assistance from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The governor directed that the funds be disbursed immediately to provide relief to the victims and their families.

He emphasized the need to regulate the activities of youths to prevent future occurrences of such avoidable accidents. He also condemned the act of conveying over 200 people in a single truck, describing it as unacceptable.

