Bauchi Reps member empowers 185 constituents, commissions projects

Hon. Ismail Haruna Dabo, the Member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, has empowered 185 selected members of his constituency, just as he also commissioned projects worth millions of naira.

The empowerment and project commissioning took place on Sunday when he visited his constituency, inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects in Tilden Fulani, including township roads, mini bridge and culvert construction, as well as the completed erosion control project.

Ismail Haruna Dabo provided the sum of N4 million to support roadside traders affected by the last state government’s decision to vacate them from their trading locations.

Additionally, he provided another N5 million to the Haske Mata Gida Gida initiative, demonstrating his commitment to the welfare and development of his constituents.

The Member also distributed thirty motorcycles and fifteen refrigerators to party members and support groups, showcasing his efforts to empower and uplift the community.

Furthermore, the sum of N3 million was distributed to various groups and stakeholders who attended the occasion.

Ismail Haruna Dabo also commissioned the Sauke Bridge in Wonu Ward, which had been a death trap for commuters and a hideout for criminals.

The traditional ruler, Mallam Ibrahim Dankwana, described Hon. Ismaila Dabo as “a savior of the community”, while the youth leader, Anas Abdulkadir, applauded the Member “for remembering the area after decades of negligence.”

The traditional rulers, led by Mallam Dankwana, honoured Hon. Ismail Dabo with the title of Sarkin Ayyukan Gabas da Gumau and presented him with a ram in appreciation of his rural infrastructural developments.

Chairman of Toro APC Stakeholders, Barrister Ibrahim Yakubu, described Hon. Ismail Dabo as “a great son of the soil”, and promised the continued support of the stakeholders.

During the event, some prominent members of the PDP defected to the ruling APC, led by Alhaji Mamuda Mai Dutse.

Hon. Ismail Dabo appreciated the people and traditional rulers for the honour and promised to bring more infrastructural developments.

He also commissioned a maternity clinic in Kwabbo community, which had suffered decades of lack of health facilities.

The clinic has been completed and furnished with state-of-the-art facilities to attend to pregnant women and children.

The Member appreciated the constituents for their unwavering support and prayers, promising more development and progress for Toro Federal Constituency.

