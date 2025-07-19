Bauchi: Reps member distributes 2,000 bags of fertiliser to constituents

Member of the House of Representatives representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi, Hon Mansur Manu Soro, has distributed bags of NPK (15-15-15) fertilizer to deserving farmers of the Constituency.

The fertiliser distribution was personally supervised by the Reps member in his determination to ensure that only the selected beneficiaries got the item.

About 2,000 bags of the free fertiliser are being distributed across the 22 Federal Wards of the constituency to identified Hamlet Heads, Village Heads, District Heads, PDP party Leaders, Stakeholders, MMS Coordinators, Imams, and Pastors.

The Bauchi Reps member was joined by the PDP State Women Leader, Hajj. Hauwa Fulani, PDP Zonal Chairman, Bunun Siyi, and LG Party Chairmen of Darazo and Ganjuwa, during the distribution of the fertiliser.

Speaking variously during the distribution, they re-emphasised the need for the distribution Committee to ensure a hitch-free exercise and prioritise hard-to-reach areas.

“Under my representation, we have institutionalised the distribution of free fertilizers in Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency to support both wet and dry season farmers, since year 2020.

“Recall that in May 2025, we also launched the MMS – Young Millionaires in Agriculture (YOMA) programme where we trained 125 youths to become millionaires in agriculture activities.

“We empowered each of them with free inputs of 5 bags of fertiliser, 4 litres of herbicides, 1 bag of improved seeds, spraying machine and farm clearance fee.

“We shall remain unrelenting in our commitments to increase the agricultural productivity of constituents of Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency- Insha Allah.”

He then prayed to Allah SWT to grant the farmers a bountiful farming season and a bumper harvest in the 2025 wet season.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke variously commended the Federal Legislator for the gesture, which comes every season, both wet and dry.

Musa Usman particularly said that the gesture, since it started in 2020, has gone a long way in boosting their agricultural production through the availability of Fertiliser, free of charge.