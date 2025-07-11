Bauchi: Reps member distributes 1,950 bags of fertiliser to constituents

Member of the House of Representatives, Hon Mansur Manu Soro, representing Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi has procured 1,950 bags of NPK 15-15-15 fertiliser to be distributed to selected farmers in the constituency.

The Bauchi Reps member disclosed this while speaking with Journalists on Friday, in Bauchi, preparatory to the distribution of the commodity at the various Wards.

According to him, “It was in the year 2019, that we launched the distribution of Fertiliser to constituents of Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, we repeated it in: 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.”

The Bauchi Reps member added that, “Our intention is to ensure that the people got some relief considering that 90% out of the 100% of the people are farmers. It was part of our promise to the people, to support the agricultural sector.”

“As of today, our records indicate that we have so far distributed a total of 20,000 bags of assorted fertiliser to the people,” he added.

Mansur Manu Soro stressed that, “In 2025, we did not stop, as we have completed arrangements to distribute NPK 15-15-15 1,950 bags to the people for the 2025 wet farming season.”

He explained that, “We are beginning with the traditional institutions, Imams of the various Jummaat mosques and ward leaders of the party, as it is the practice.”

“Consequently, we are calling on traditional rulers and Imams whose names appeared on the list, to appear at the palaces of their District Heads based on the arrangements in order to receive their allocations,” he added.

According to him, on Saturday 12-07-2025, Sade District which comprises, Papa, Lanzai, Wahu, and Sade will be attended to while on Sunday, 13-07- 2025, it will be the turn of Darazo District made up of Lagos, Konkiyel, Gabarin, and Yautare.

On Monday, 14-07-2025, Darazo district 2, comprising, Gabciyari, Darazo, and Tauya will receive the commodity while on Tuesday, 15-07-2025, Ganjuwa East made up of Gungura, Ganjuwa, Kubi A & B, and Nasarawa A & B will receive, and on Wednesday, 16-07-2025, Ganjuwa West comprising Yali, Kafin Madaki, Kariya and Miya & Zara will take their turns.

He stressed that all those whose names appeared are required to come with their voters’ cards to make it easy for them to be accredited by the Committee led by Safiyanu Darazo with other members as: Salim Doma Mato – Ganjuwa East, Comrade Sunusi Kafi – Ganjuwa West, A. A Bako – Darazo district and the Naziru Sule – Sade District.