Bauchi Reps member, Aminu Garu, flags off 2km rural road

The Member representing the Bauchi Federal Constituency of Bauchi State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu, on Saturday officially flagged off the construction of a 2-kilometre road in Kangere Ward of Bauchi LGA.

The project, which is aimed at enhancing accessibility and improving the quality of life for residents, is being widely celebrated as a significant milestone for the community.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu emphasised that the initiative reflects the core reason he was elected — to serve as a true representative of the people and to ensure that they benefit from the dividends of democracy.

He further noted that developmental projects like this are not only meant to ease transportation and promote economic activity but also to foster a greater sense of inclusion and progress in the area.

According to him, “This road project is a direct response to the needs and expectations of our people. I am deeply committed to ensuring that the people of Bauchi LGA enjoy real, tangible development.”

“Insha Allah, this is just one of many initiatives we are putting in place to transform our communities across different sectors — be it education, healthcare, empowerment, or infrastructure,” he stated.

In his remarks at the occasion, the Executive Chairperson of Bauchi Local Government Council, Hon. Mahmood Babamaji, described the road project as a monumental achievement that the people of Bauchi LGA will always remember.

He commended Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu for his relentless efforts and passion for service delivery, acknowledging that the lawmaker has consistently demonstrated leadership through action.

Mahmood Babamaji stressed that, “This road project is a testimony to the fact that Hon. Garu is not just making promises but actually delivering results. The people of this area are witnesses to the many projects he has brought to this constituency, and this is yet another clear example of his commitment to progress.”

Traditional rulers and religious leaders, in particular, praised Hon. Aliyu Garu for his inclusive approach and his focus on community development.

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at both the local government and state levels were also in attendance, expressing support for the ongoing initiatives in the constituency.

They described the project as a clear indication that the lawmaker is in touch with the grassroots and is actively working to uplift his people.

The ceremony attracted a wide array of dignitaries, including senior government officials, traditional leaders, Islamic scholars, political stakeholders, and community members.

The flag-off ceremony was not just a celebration of a road project, but a moment of unity, progress, and renewed hope for the people of Kangere Ward and Bauchi LGA as a whole.

It further reaffirmed Hon. Aliyu Aminu Garu’s commitment to effective representation and meaningful development.

