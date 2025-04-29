Bauchi Rep gifts 48 shops to constituents for economic growth, development

The Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Mansur Manu Soro, has allocated forty-eight lock-up shops to selected beneficiaries.

The shops are located in Sade, Soro, Darazo, and Zara towns within Darazo LGA, one of the LGAs that make up the Federal Constituency.

This development aligns with the resolve of the Federal Legislator to encourage trading in the Darazo-Ganjuwa Federal Constituency in order to boost economic growth and development among the people.

While distributing the allocation letters to beneficiaries on Tuesday, he enjoined them to make judicious use of the shops allocated to them so that they may become sources of economic empowerment.

Represented by Alhaji Najeeb Darazo, a member of the Darazo-Ganjuwa Legacy Project Management Committee, Mansur Manu Soro further urged the beneficiaries to handle the shops with the utmost care.

He assured that he would continue to support the economic growth and development of the people in the area, irrespective of political affiliation, stressing that he represents the entire constituency, even though he is a member of the PDP.

Recall that Rep. Mansur Manu Soro facilitated the construction of the shops, which commenced penultimate month.

