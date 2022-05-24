Bauchi releases N109m as counterpart fund for 2022 PHC basket accounts

Bauchi State Government has released the sum of N109,709,494.08 into the Primary Healthcare(PHC), Memorandum of Understanding(MOU), Basket Account being 50% of the counterpart contribution for the year 2022 making the State the first partner to show recommitment for the year, 2022.

The disclosure was made by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Baba Tela at the Quarterly meeting of the state Taskforce and the annual award ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Zaranda hotel on Tuesday.

“While urging the other partners to do same, I wish to reiterate the State’s readiness in the provision of enabling environment for our partners to discharge their mandates according to the arrangement”, he said.

Baba Tela said that Task Force has made it a routine to meet on a quarterly basis to review service delivery data, evaluate challenges, and collect suggestions on way forward to address the identified challenges in Healthcare delivery services.

He stressed that the administration is committed to effective and efficient primary healthcare delivery services which he said will reduce mortality and morbidity rate in the state.

The Deputy Governor said that “I would like to assure you of this administration’s readiness towards continued implementation of laudable programmes, covering areas of health and other development. These are all aimed at improving the living standards of citizens of the State residing in both urban and rural Centres.”





As Chairman of the Taskforce, Baba Tela said that “I will not forget our developmental partners for the clinical and financial support, especially in health-related sectors. These efforts are highly appreciated as the partnership will continue to yield positive outputs as Government remains committed to redeeming its contribution to all MoU arrangements”.

According to him, “Today unlike the previous meeting, we have planned to conduct two important activities, our quarterly meeting and the Annual Recognition and Awards ceremony.”

“It is also our annual tradition in this State, to recognize and award performing individuals, health facilities, LGAs, and educational Institutions. This is aimed at strengthening accountability framework, using the principle of appropriation for good performance, and relevant sanction where necessary,” he further stated.

The Deputy Governor also said that “It is imperative to note that, awards are actually not the reward for the work done, but rather a mark of encouragement and motivation for continuous hard work. We have gathered today like the previous years, to present awards to individuals and institutions, using some laid-down criteria.”

“As usual, the award recipients include; Best performing Health Post; Best performing Primary Health Care; Best performing Traditional Leaders, and Special Awards, which are based on tracked records,” he stressed

While congratulating the award recipients, the Deputy Governor said, “I call on every one of us to support the government at contributing our own quarter through actively participating in the development programmes and mobilizing others to do the so.”

He added that “I wish to appreciate our traditional institution for their support and demand generation for health services, social mobilization of community development, and the promotion of peaceful coexistence with their subjects.”

In his remarks, Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed commended the state government for its continuous support to the health sector by way of prompt release of counterpart funding and honouring of other MoUs and MoAs as the case may be.

The BASPHCDA EC also commended the Taskforce for its unrelenting efforts at ensuring that the primary healthcare sector got the required attention being the most closer to the people at the grassroots.

All other health sector-related partners commended the state government for its commitment to improving healthcare service delivery to the people assuring of their continuous support and collaboration.

