Bauchi reiterates commitment to repositioning education for better service delivery

As academic activities are set to resume with the reopening of schools after months of closure necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic, Bauchi State government has reaffirmed its commitment towards repositioning the education sector for effective service delivery.

The reaffirmation was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the commission of the Secretariat of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi chapter on Saturday.

The Governor who was Represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu said that improving the standard of education is one of the cardinal principles and policies of his administration considering the low standard in the state.

According to him, his administration will continue to work with critical stakeholders for the educational development and for a greater Bauchi State.

Bala Mohammed said that, “Education is one of the cardinal principles and policies of this administration and in the last one year, 360 schools have been renovated while over 250 have been constructed with the support of partners.”

The Governor added that, “Ours is a Government of partnership and in Bauchi state through stakeholding, partnership and collaboration His Excellency, the Governor has been able to build a system of government and governance that respect all and he has found a partners in the Bauchi state House of Assembly.”

Bala Mohammed therefore appreciated ASUP in the Institution for finding the late Senator Ali Wakili worthy of the honor by naming the Secretariat after the late Senator describing it as a gift of legacy.

The guest speaker at the occasion, a former Minister of Education, Dr Dauda Birma called for the review of the National Policy on Education in order to meet with the educational needs of all the states of the federation.

Earlier, the Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, Architect Sunusi Waziri Gumau assured of the readiness of the management of the Polytechnic to support such initiative for the infrastructural development.

