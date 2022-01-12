Bauchi reiterates commitment to quality healthcare services, partnership with health-related agencies

Bauchi State Government has reiterated its determination to ensure that citizens of the state got quality healthcare services irrespective of where they have resided because health is wealth.

The reiteration was made by the State Commissioner of Health, Dr Samaila Dahuwa, at the closeout ceremony of the Bauchi Opportunities for Responsive Neonatal and Maternal Health (BORN) Project funded by the Global

Affairs Canada was implemented by an NGO, Plan International.

The Commissioner stressed that quality healthcare services delivery is one of the priorities of the PDP led administration in the State particularly primary healthcare services which he said when done well will reduce visits to secondary and tertiary levels.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alh Gamawa, the Commissioner commended Plan International for the 4 years project which he said improved maternal Healthcare services in the state as more pregnant women now attend clinics regularly.

Samaila Dahuwa added that the government is ready to collaborate with any agency that will promote quality Healthcare services in the state because according to him, the goal of the administration is to ensure easy accessibility to quality health services across the state.

He assured that; “we will take ownership of the programme in order to sustain it, we will make adequate budgetary provisions so that we don’t have to go begging development partners for funding. It is our program and we must see to it that did not end even though the funding has ended today”.

Also speaking, Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, expressed satisfaction with the project which he said really complemented the efforts of his Agency in the area of family health due to the improved services rendered to pregnant women before and after delivery.

Rilwanu Mohammed added that all the 10 LGAs that benefitted from the project are doing well in the area of provision of quality family healthcare services promising that the tempo will be maintained now that the project has closed out.

In his remarks, Country Director of Plan International, Usie Charles Emmamuzou said that the project was implemented in 10 Local Government Areas of the State, Bauchi, Dass, Toro, Kirfi, Misau, Ningi, Darazo, Katagum, Jama’are and Gamawa in partnership with Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN) and Community Initiative for the Promotion of Health and Education Sectors (CIPHRESS).

According to him, the goal of the BORN project was to contribute to the reduction of maternal and neonatal mortality in targeted regions among the most marginalised and vulnerable women and newborns.

He disclosed that the goal was realised through a 3-pronged theory of change approach that increased demand and unlocked socio-cultural and engendered barriers, improved the quality and gender responsiveness of MNH: services, and addressed governance and sustainability issues.

The project also improved utilization of maternal, neonatal, and family planning services by women of childbearing age (WCBA), newborns, and male community members as well as Improved quality of maternal, neonatal, and family planning services for WCBA, newborn male community members; and Strengthened health governance structures to ensure high quality, gender-responsive and oriented maternal and neonatal health (MNH) services.

Key Achievements of the project was in Improving the utilisation of maternal, neonatal, and family planning services by women of childbearing age (WCBA), newborns, and male community members.

