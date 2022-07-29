Bauchi records outbreak of monkeypox, says no cause for alarm 

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has confirmed an outbreak of monkeypox in the state.

Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed made the confirmation while speaking with Journalists on Friday in Anguwan Galadima, Tirwun shortly after flagging off OBR for the month of July.

Rilwanu Mohammed said that “Yes, there is an outbreak of monkeypox in Bauchi, one person has been diagnosed with the disease while 2 others are still under close observation, therefore, they are suspects of the disease for now.”

The BASPHCDA EC added that “The victim is not from Bauchi state, he came from Adamawa state, he is presently receiving medical management at one of the facilities. We will not allow him to go until we are satisfied with his condition”.

According to him, “Unlike Cholera where you have to wait for about 15 cases before you declare an outbreak, with just one confirmed case, you can declare an outbreak of monkeypox.”

He, however, assured that his agency in collaboration with others concerned about healthcare delivery services is working round the clock to ensure that the disease did not spread beyond what it is at present.

Rilwanu Mohammed said that “Our surveillance has been reinvigorated to ensure that suspected cases are immediately dealt with. Bauchi State is a gateway to the North-East subregion, we are therefore at alert to ensure that no suspected case of monkeypox goes unnoticed.”





He then appealed to the people to immediately report to the nearest health facility any symptoms of the disease for effective medical management which he said the disease requires for now.

The Symptoms of monkeypox according to him can include; Fever, Headache, Muscle aches and backache, Swollen lymph nodes, Chills and Exhaustion.