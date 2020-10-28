Bauchi PRP leadership crisis deepens as court restrains Gwadabe as Acting Chairman

Few days after he was selected as the Bauchi State Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Barrister Ahmed Farouq Gwadabe, has been restrained from parading himself as the Chairman, a development that has further deepened the leadership crisis rocking the party in the state.

The restraining order was issued by a Bauchi High Court presided over by Justice S.I Zadawa in an order of interim injunction given on Tuesday and obtained by our Correspondent on Wednesday ordering Farouk Gwadabe and Saleh Yarima from posing as Bauchi PRP Chairman and North-East Zonal Vice Chairman of the PRP respectively.

It was gathered that the Legal Adviser of the State Chapter of the PRP, Barrister S.G Idrees, had on 26th October filled a case before the Bauchi High Court praying for an interim injunction stopping Farouq and Yarima from posing as State Chairman and Zonal Vice Chairman of the party accordingly.

As contained in a copy of the judgement which was made available to our Correspondent, the court order as given restrained Bauchi PRP from recognising Ahmed Farouq as Acting Chairman of the party ‘pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.’

Justice S. I Zadawa stated that the decision of the Court emanated from the ‘purported election’ which declared Farouq as Acting Chairman of the party held on October 23, 2020, pending the determination of the motion.

The court also directed Saleh Yarima to desist from parading himself as an exco member of the party hence, the illegal meeting he convened which declared Farouq as Acting Chairman is null and void.

While explaining the matter, Barr S. G Idrees, said that the court permitted the EXCO members of the party to elect a new chairman of the party according to the provisions of the constitution of the party.

It will be recalled that the People’s Redemption Party, PRP last week elected Barrister Ahmed Farouq Gwadabe as its interim Chairman following the resignation of the former Chairman, Shehu Barau Ningi.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

