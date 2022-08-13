Bauchi provides high-impact intervention to improve child, mother’s health

Bauchi State Government has provided high-impact integrated interventions aimed at improving the health status of mothers and children in the state as it targets not fewer than 1.5 million children in this year’s first round of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, MNCH-Week (MNCH) across the state.

The disclosure was made by the Wife of the State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed at the official commencement of this year’s one-week-long event held in Bauchi.

While declaring the week-long event opened, the State First Lady who was represented by Commissioner of Small and Medium Enterprises, Sa’adatu Bello Kirfi said the interventions would improve the health status of mothers and children under the age of five as well as reduce maternal mortality and child morbidity in the state.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Ali Babayo said the general objectives of MNCH week is to contribute to health systems strengthening through improved promotion, delivery and utilization of health and nutrition services to women and children.

Represented by Dr Yusuf Robinson, the Permanent Secretary added that other specific objectives include increased coverage and improving the capacity of health workers to deliver good quality services.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr Rilwanu Mohammed said the interventions to be offered include Vitamin A supplementation, folic acid for pregnant women, Deworming tablets, Birth registration, and Routine Immunisation all meant to improve mothers’ and children’s health as well as boost their immunity.

Dr Mohammed who said during the week-long activity, one point five million children were expected to be reached, informed the gathering that the services would be offered in government health care facilities, markets among other public places and urged parents to avail themselves and their children the opportunity to access the interventions.

In separate remarks, the representatives of USAID-funded Interested Health Program, IHP, Ahmed Na’iya and of Bill and Melinda Gates and Aliko Dangote Foundations, Mohammed Rabi’u assured of continuous support and collaboration with the state government towards improving the health sector.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE