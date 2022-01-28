Bauchi Primary Health Agency gets permanent site, reiterates commitment to effective, efficient healthcare services

In an effort to provide a decent working environment and conducive accommodation for the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), the State Government has purchased a N150 million building to serve as the permanent headquarters of the agency.

The structure will also house other development partners operating in the state with the exception of UNICEF, WHO and USAID funded IHP.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while interacting with Journalists in his office on the Agency’s achievements in the year 2021.

The Executive Chairman said that every process of taking over the structure has been completed and is now undergoing rehabilitation and upgrade in order to bring it up to the required standard.

Rilwanu Mohammed further explained that the cost of rehabilitation is estimated to cost the sum of N281 million as reviewed by the State Ministry of Works which is directly handling the project.

He also disclosed that the building would also accommodate all development partners working in the state except UNICEF, WHO and USAID funded Integrated Health Program, IHP.

The Executive Chairman added that the state government during the year under review paid the sum of N44.7 million counterpart contribution for a $18m World Bank assisted Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) project.

According to him, the IMPACT Project would be implemented in 323 Primary Healthcare Centres across the twenty local government areas of the state.

Rilwanu Mohammed also said that in the year 2021, the state government paid the sum of N170m into the primary health care basket fund as agreed in the MoU signed between it and partners comprising Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, UNICEF and USAID, reiterating the state’s commitment to fulfilling all pledges and into with development and donor partners to achieve the desired outcome.

According to the Executive Chairman, a State Emergency Routine Immunization Center (SERIC) and State Emergency Maternal and Child Health Center (SEMCHIC) were established in 2021, a step that earned the state special recognition among its counterparts across the country.

He then assured that the Agency is committed to continuing the provision of support services to primary healthcare delivery services in the state as well as improving on it while providing adequate responses to outbreaks in the state.

