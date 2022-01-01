Bauchi Police to investigate Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro violence, appeals for calm

Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Umar Mamman Sanda has ordered an immediate investigation into the violence in Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa LGAs.

The Commissioner of Police according to a press release issued late Friday evening by the Command PPRO, SP Wakili Ahmed also appealed for calm advising the people not to take the law into their hands.

The release further contained that sequel to recent directives by the Commissioner of Police, deployment of Police Operatives/tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the memorial and book launch of late Baba Gonto of blessed memory.

It further contained that on 29/12/2021 at about 0945hrs, a large number of hoodlums blocked the Bogoro-Tafawa Balewa Highway thereby leading to civil unrest in protest against the 21st memorial anniversary of late Baba Gonto, a freedom fighter of the Sayawa people which was organized by his children in collaboration with Zaar Development Association of which Prof. Suleiman E. Bogoro was the convener scheduled to hold on 30th & 31 December, 2021.

Consequently, this resulted in, attacks on innocent citizens, burning of houses, and blockage of some major highways by women and children, the event centre was also torched and the windshield of vehicles damaged.

The command said it has set up an investigation panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the breakdown of Law and order in the affected areas and reiterated its commitment to the fight against criminality, while upholding the tenets of the rule of law.

