Bauchi Police suspends curfew imposed on Bauchi communities  

By  Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
After about one month, Bauchi State Police Command has suspended the earlier curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lushi and Anguwan Kusu communities of  Bauchi local government.
The suspension of the curfew according to the Police Commissioner, Umar Sanda followed a review of the improvement of security in the affected areas within the last couple of days.
CP Umar Mamman Sanda visited the warring communities on a situation assessment inspection where he assessed the security situation of the communities, sympathised with, and comforted the natives.
The CP appealed to community and religious leaders, youth leaders in the areas and the general public to maintain a close watch over the behaviours of youths as well as happenings in the area and report any suspicious activities noticed to the nearest police station to forestall the future reoccurrence of such incident.
To this end, the Command urged citizens not to panic and go about their normal businesses, that there is no cause for alarm.


He then assured that the officers and men of Bauchi State Police Command are ever ready to respond to a distress call and any other security situation to stop it from degenerating further.
Recall that a 24hrs curfew was imposed on the communities following a conflict which started between two youth groups in the area and later escalated to some other areas, resulting in the killing of three persons and leaving scores of houses burnt.
After a review of the initially imposed curfew, the command further relaxed the curfew to 12hrs before suspending it as contained in a statement by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command.

