Bauchi police rescue three victims, neutralise two suspected kidnappers

Bauchi State Police Command has rescued three kidnapped victims and neutralised two suspected kidnappers in the process during an exchange of fire with the kidnappers.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, contained that on August 27, 2022, at about 2100hrs, acting on credible intelligence available at its disposal, on the activities of suspected kidnappers, Tulu Divisional Police headquarters swung into action.

The division gathered that on August 26, 2022, suspected kidnappers blocked the Tulu-Rishi Road and kidnapped one Alh Alhassan Gambo of Anguwan Bawa, Kaduna State and shot one Alh Mujitafa Usman of Funtua LGA Katsina State who was on a business trip to Tulu.

Later on August 28, 2022, a combined team of policemen led by Divisional Police Officer Tulu Division and vigilante embarked on combing their enclave on intelligence report.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Similarly, on August 29, 2022, suspected kidnappers were intercepted at Doka Auwalu Mountain of Tama ward in Toro LGA, swiftly engaged them in a gun duel, following a hot exchange of superior firepower from the operatives, two of the suspects were neutralised at the spot, whereas others were subdued and scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest, unfortunately, one vigilante member paid a supreme price in the process.

Consequently, the operatives successfully rescued the following victims; Alh Alhassan Gambo, 60 years of Anguwan Bawa in Kaduna State, Badamasi Sa’adu and Abdullahi Sani unhurt and subsequently reunited with their families after medical examination.

After follow-up and intense surveillance in the area, two suspects were apprehended during the operation who were found wandering aimlessly in the area, which investigation is ongoing to establish their connection or otherwise with the suspected kidnappers.

While commending the operatives, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda equally commiserated with the families of the vigilante member who sacrifices his life while protecting the life and property of the citizens.





The commissioner also charged tactical commanders to sustain the unwavering efforts toward combating crime and criminality in the State.