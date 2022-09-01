Bauchi Police rescue three kidnapped victims, neutralize two suspected kidnappers

Bauchi State Police Command rescued three kidnapped victims and neutralized two suspected kidnappers in the process during the exchange of fire with the kidnappers.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that on 27th August 2022 at about 2100hrs, acting on credible intelligence available at its disposal, on the activities of suspected kidnappers, Tulu Divisional Police headquarters swung into action.

The Division gathered that on the 26th August 2022, suspected kidnappers blocked the Tulu – Rishi Road and kidnapped one Alh Alhassan Gambo of Anguwan Bawa, Kaduna State and shot one Alh Mujitafa Usman of Funtua LGA Katsina State who was on a business trip to Tulu.

Later on 28 August 2022, a combined team of Policemen led by Divisional Police Officer Tulu Division and vigilante embarked on combing their enclave on intelligence report.

Similarly, on 29 August 2022, suspected kidnappers were intercepted at Doka Auwalu Mountain of Tama ward in Toro LGA, swiftly engaged them in a gun duel, following a hot exchange of superior firepower from the operatives, two of the suspects were neutralized at the spot, whereas others were subdued and scamper in disarray with gunshot wounds into the nearby forest, unfortunately, one vigilante member paid a supreme price in the process.

Consequently, the operatives successfully rescued the following victims;

Alh Alhassan Gambo, 60 years of Anguwan Bawa in Kaduna State, Badamasi Sa’adu and

Abdullahi Sani was unhurt and subsequently reunited with their families after a medical examination.

After follow-up and intense surveillance in the area, two suspects were apprehended during the operation who was found wandering aimlessly in the area, which investigation is ongoing to establish their connection or otherwise with the suspected kidnappers.

While commending the operatives, the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda equally commiserate with the families of the vigilante member who sacrifices his life while protecting the life and property of the citizens.

The Commissioner also charged tactical commanders to sustain the unwavering efforts toward combating crime and criminality in the State.

