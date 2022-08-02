Bauchi Police rescue kidnapped victims, recover 2 motorcycles used for kidnapping 

Some days after the visit of the Bauchi State Governor to Alkaleri LGA which has been devastated by activities of bandits who are kidnapping people for ransom, State Police Command has succeeded in rescuing two persons from the Kidnappers Den in Alkaleri Forest.

A press release by the Command through its PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili made available to Journalists noted that “pursuant to our continued clampdown on criminal merchants desperate to make a living at expense of law-abiding citizens, the Command is glad to appraise members of the public with an update of our recent achievements”.

According to the PPRO, ”on 31/07/2022 at about 0730hrs, Patrol team from Alkaleri Division in conjunction with Danga security on rescue mission Operation, encountered suspected kidnappers armed with riffles.

He stated that the team engaged the kidnappers in battle and successfully rescued two of the kidnapped victims named Adamu Alhaji Usman 19 years old and Sahura Alhaji Sunusi aged 17 years of Garin Bakwai village via Maimadi ward and recovered 4 motorcycles from the kidnappers.

Meanwhile, the victims were rushed to the hospital to receive medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the general public will be updated as the investigation unfold.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Umar Mamman Sanda commended the gallantry of the tactical team and the resilience of the operatives in the battleground.

He also appreciated members of the public for the calmness maintained and the degree of useful information given to the Police in carrying out the operation.





Umar Sanda enjoined the good people of Bauchi State not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially towards the rendition of information to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.

The CP encouraged the citizens to get involved more than before, as the kidnappers escaped with a serious degree of injuries sustained in the battle and are smoked out, many of them may likely melt into the surrounding communities to avoid being captured.