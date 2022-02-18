Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi
Police on trail of 70-yr-old, Domestic worker allegedly conspires with neighbour to rob Japanese boss of N2.7m, FCT area councils polls, Police deploy tactical team, Police investigating Alibert Furniture over December fire outbreak in Kano showroom, selling arms to cult members, Police rescue 48 kano-bound, Police command deploy massively, Police arrest bandits who killed 18 worshipers in Niger mosque, four weeks after returning from prison, 3 night guards arraign, Police kill notorious bandit, alleged murder in Osun, fortified security around UNIABUJA, Police commence street monitoring, Police arrest personnel who allegedly collected N60,000 from traveller through POS, Police nab four suspects, Police confirms bandits' attack, Police arrest two brothers, Edo police rescue five , Two killers of Police Inspector, track down perpetrators, Police arrest 12 suspected cultists, Police arrest three persons, police
FILE PHOTO

The Police in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State is on the trail of a 70-year-old man popularly known as ‘Zimbabwe’ for allegedly raping a 17-year- old girl.

Information has it that the man who is a resident of Kurmin Boi village of bogoro LGA raped the girl who is SS2 student of one of the secondary schools in the area.

According to personnel of the JTF operative in the area, one Kabir Garba, “Zimbabwe is now at large after he committed the offence and aware that the Police and other security operatives are now after him “.

He added that, ‘We have also received reports that the same man had impregnated a disabled girl and run away. By the grace of God, we will arrest him soon”.

Worried by the development, Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila on Wednesday directed the security agents to ensure that they trailed and arrest Zimbabwe’ and make sure that they prosecute him according to the law.

The Council Chairman then assured that his Council will continue to prioritize the protection of lives and property of people of the area, urging them however to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

Iliya Habila also stressed the need for people to remain law-abiding citizens a peace-loving as contained in a press statement by Gomna James, Information officer, Bogoro LGA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…  Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student  Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student  Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student  Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student

You might also like
Latest News

I’ll be back in classroom soon as a professional teacher ― Bauchi Gov declares

Latest News

Nigeria harps on strengthening non-oil bilateral relations with Ghana

Latest News

Two corps members get state award, one absconds as another one gets service year…

Latest News

Own and protect public infrastructure, FCT Minister counsel residents

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More