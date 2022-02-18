The Police in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State is on the trail of a 70-year-old man popularly known as ‘Zimbabwe’ for allegedly raping a 17-year- old girl.

Information has it that the man who is a resident of Kurmin Boi village of bogoro LGA raped the girl who is SS2 student of one of the secondary schools in the area.

According to personnel of the JTF operative in the area, one Kabir Garba, “Zimbabwe is now at large after he committed the offence and aware that the Police and other security operatives are now after him “.

He added that, ‘We have also received reports that the same man had impregnated a disabled girl and run away. By the grace of God, we will arrest him soon”.

Worried by the development, Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila on Wednesday directed the security agents to ensure that they trailed and arrest Zimbabwe’ and make sure that they prosecute him according to the law.

The Council Chairman then assured that his Council will continue to prioritize the protection of lives and property of people of the area, urging them however to volunteer information that will lead to the arrest of criminals.

Iliya Habila also stressed the need for people to remain law-abiding citizens a peace-loving as contained in a press statement by Gomna James, Information officer, Bogoro LGA.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student Bauchi Police on trail of 70-yr-old man for alleged rape of 17-yr-old student