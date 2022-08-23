Bauchi police neutralize two suspected kidnappers, arrest two others for criminal conspiracy

Bauchi State Police Command has neutralized two suspected kidnappers out of the 7 who invaded Baganji village with the aim of kidnapping some people just as criminals are now on the prowl in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda has however charged Officers and men of the Command to put more effort and stem the tide of crime and criminality in the State.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that on the 22/08/2022 at about 0900hrs, Operatives of the Command acted on credible intelligence that on the same date at about 0230hrs, unknown gunmen numbering not fewer than 7, armed with Dane-guns, invaded Bangaji village via Alkaleri LGA.

The intention was to launch attacks and abduct some targeted people in the village, however, a combined Operation in conjunction with local hunters swung into action at the scene.

The PPRO stated that eventually, luck ran out on the hoodlums, two among them were neutralized while the remaining five escaped to an unknown destination with various degrees of injuries, a locally made loaded Dane gun was recovered at the scene.

Meanwhile, an effort is on top gear to apprehend the remaining accomplices at large while exhibits recovered from them included two Dane guns and

Stick.

The Commissioner of Police charged officers to intensify efforts and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Also, for the offence of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and attempt to commit culpable homicide, Police operatives from Burra Divisional Police Headquarters in Ningi LGA, succeeded in arresting two suspects.

The arrested suspects are Nasiru Tambaya 20 years old and Usman Idriss 27 years old all of Dando via Burra district, Ningi LGA Bauchi state.

During the arrest Police personnel recovered from the suspects; One Honda motorcycle with engine number JAUDE3097430 and chassis number BLOJA460LN003798 red in colour; One Techno handset; One campus bag; Two facing caps and One pair of rubber shoes.

It was reported that on 20th July 2022 at about 0800hrs, Nasiru Tambaya and his accomplice called one Malam Saddi of Maikwandi village by phone and intimidated him to produce the sum of N300,000 or else they will kill him but he didn’t comply with their demands.

Subsequently, on 23rd July 2022, they went and set his entire house ablaze which resulted in the loss of properties, thus; One Bag of Guinea corn, One Bag of Maize, One Bag of soya beans 60 pieces of clothes, Three beds, Three vita forms matrasses and other valuable properties all are valued at N400,000.

The suspects later called his brother, Babangida Usman with the same phone number and threatened him that they will kill their mother.

Consequently, the victims succumbed to their initial demand thereby paying the sum of N300,000 through Babangida Ibrahim at Borkono road, Burra village.





In the sequel to the discreet investigation, all the suspects confessed to the crime and the Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspects be charged to Court for prosecution.

