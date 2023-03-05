From: Ishola Michael, Bauchi

Operatives attached to the Bauchi State Police Command have rescued a kidnap victim and neutralized two suspected kidnappers.

This is coming in the Command’s unrelenting commitment to ensuring the security of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the state.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, on the 3rd March, 2023, credible intelligence information revealed to the Command that, on the same date at about 0100hrs, some unknown gunmen invaded the residence of Alhaji Abdulhamid Muhammad at Rafin Cora village via Ningi LGA in an attempt to kidnap his son, one Usman Abdulhamid, age 28 years.

However, in the process, the victim resisted being taken away by the kidnappers and he was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while making an effort to escape.

On receipt of the information, the Police operatives jointly with a local vigilante group led by the DPO, Ningi swiftly mobilized to the scene to counter the kidnappers from accomplishing their mission in the village.

The kidnappers were said to have welcomed Police operatives with sporadic gunshots in their efforts to escape.

While responding, the Operatives engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, two of the kidnappers met their waterloo at the spot, while one AK47 was retrieved during the encounter,” the PPRO added.

The victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa state for medical treatment.

The PPRO added that, furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to follow their trail and arrest the other fleeing suspects in order to face the full wrath of the law.