Bauchi: Police nab four suspects for producing counterfeit herbicides

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested four individuals suspected of producing and selling counterfeit herbicides.

The suspects were apprehended at a residence in Unguwan Liman area of Bauchi after credible intelligence led to a raid on their hideout.

Recovered items include 26 cartons labeled “Force Up”, an empty carton of “Gobora”, plastic drums containing suspicious liquid mixture, buckets, empty containers, sealing tapes, scissors, super glue, and other materials.

The police are conducting intensive investigations to dismantle the illicit activities within the state. The suspects, who have been identified as Usman Suleman, Ahmad Musa, Muhammad Nuhu, and Muhammad Muhammad, are currently in police detention.

The police command urges anyone with information on similar illicit activities to come forward.

