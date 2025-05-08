Bauchi: Police launch schools protection squad

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has formally launched the Police Schools Protection Squad (SPS) for the security of schools and other learning environments in Bauchi State, deploying a total of ninety officers and personnel.

The launch took place on Thursday during a stakeholders’ forum on school security in Bauchi State, alongside the training of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, stated, “In recent times, we have witnessed an alarming increase in kidnappings, attacks, and acts of violence targeting schools, students, and staff. These abhorrent incidents have not only disrupted the educational process but have also instilled fear and anxiety among parents, students, and the nation at large.”

According to him, “In response to this pressing concern, the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Federal Government, state governments, and various stakeholders, has developed the Safe School Programme. This initiative aims to create a secure learning environment where children can pursue their education without fear of violence.”

Sani-Omolori Aliyu emphasised that the Safe School Programme is a comprehensive initiative involving multiple stakeholders and agencies working in unison to prevent attacks, respond effectively to emergencies, and support communities and schools affected by violence.

“To effectively implement this initiative, we have established a robust framework that includes several key components, such as risk assessment and mitigation—conducting comprehensive assessments of schools to identify vulnerabilities and formulate appropriate mitigation strategies—and intelligence gathering and sharing—working closely with intelligence agencies and stakeholders to collect and disseminate information regarding potential threats,” he added.

He also highlighted security infrastructure developments aimed at bolstering safety in schools. These include installing CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and secure entry points. Additionally, training and capacity building will be provided to school administrators, teachers, and security personnel to enhance their preparedness in responding to emergencies.

Community engagement is another fundamental component of the programme, with partnerships formed to raise awareness of school safety and encourage active participation in the initiative.

To operationalise the programme, the Safe School Squad has been established as a specialised unit within the Nigeria Police Force tasked with executing the initiative.

The Commissioner of Police stressed that the Safe School Squad will be guided by a comprehensive policy framework outlining its mandate, functions, and operational protocols. The unit will collaborate closely with educational institutions, communities, and other stakeholders to identify potential threats, respond promptly to emergencies, and provide support to affected schools and communities.

He emphasised that the creation of the Safe School Squad marks a significant step forward in ensuring school safety, noting that the squad will undergo rigorous training and remain dedicated to preventing attacks while effectively addressing emergencies.

The Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to this initiative through funding and resource provision to support its implementation. “We also extend our gratitude to the state governments for their collaboration and support,” he added.

Regarding logistics, the Commissioner assured that, “We have devised a comprehensive plan to ensure that the Safe School Squad is adequately equipped with essential resources, including vehicles, communication devices, and other necessary tools.”

He concluded by emphasising that the Safe School Programme is more than just a police initiative—it is a collaborative effort requiring the engagement of all stakeholders.