Bauchi: Police launch schools protection squad

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has formally launched the Police Schools Protection Squad (SPS) for the security of schools and other learning environments in Bauchi State, deploying a total of ninety officers and personnel.
The launch took place on Thursday during a stakeholders’ forum on school security in Bauchi State, alongside the training of the Schools Protection Squad (SPS).
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, stated, “In recent times, we have witnessed an alarming increase in kidnappings, attacks, and acts of violence targeting schools, students, and staff. These abhorrent incidents have not only disrupted the educational process but have also instilled fear and anxiety among parents, students, and the nation at large.”
According to him, “In response to this pressing concern, the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Federal Government, state governments, and various stakeholders, has developed the Safe School Programme. This initiative aims to create a secure learning environment where children can pursue their education without fear of violence.”
Sani-Omolori Aliyu emphasised that the Safe School Programme is a comprehensive initiative involving multiple stakeholders and agencies working in unison to prevent attacks, respond effectively to emergencies, and support communities and schools affected by violence.
“To effectively implement this initiative, we have established a robust framework that includes several key components, such as risk assessment and mitigation—conducting comprehensive assessments of schools to identify vulnerabilities and formulate appropriate mitigation strategies—and intelligence gathering and sharing—working closely with intelligence agencies and stakeholders to collect and disseminate information regarding potential threats,” he added.
He also highlighted security infrastructure developments aimed at bolstering safety in schools. These include installing CCTV cameras, alarm systems, and secure entry points. Additionally, training and capacity building will be provided to school administrators, teachers, and security personnel to enhance their preparedness in responding to emergencies.
Community engagement is another fundamental component of the programme, with partnerships formed to raise awareness of school safety and encourage active participation in the initiative.
To operationalise the programme, the Safe School Squad has been established as a specialised unit within the Nigeria Police Force tasked with executing the initiative.
The Commissioner of Police stressed that the Safe School Squad will be guided by a comprehensive policy framework outlining its mandate, functions, and operational protocols. The unit will collaborate closely with educational institutions, communities, and other stakeholders to identify potential threats, respond promptly to emergencies, and provide support to affected schools and communities.
He emphasised that the creation of the Safe School Squad marks a significant step forward in ensuring school safety, noting that the squad will undergo rigorous training and remain dedicated to preventing attacks while effectively addressing emergencies.
The Federal Government has demonstrated its commitment to this initiative through funding and resource provision to support its implementation. “We also extend our gratitude to the state governments for their collaboration and support,” he added.
Regarding logistics, the Commissioner assured that, “We have devised a comprehensive plan to ensure that the Safe School Squad is adequately equipped with essential resources, including vehicles, communication devices, and other necessary tools.”
He concluded by emphasising that the Safe School Programme is more than just a police initiative—it is a collaborative effort requiring the engagement of all stakeholders.
According to him, “We earnestly encourage parents, educators, students, and the wider community to support this initiative and join hands with us in ensuring that our schools remain sanctuaries for learning.”
Sani-Omolori Aliyu emphasised that the launch and inauguration of the Safe School Programme, along with the establishment of the Safe School Squad, marks a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to ensure school safety. He reaffirmed the commitment to preventing attacks, responding effectively to emergencies, and supporting affected schools and communities.
In his speech, the Commissioner of Police, Schools Protection Squad (SPS) Force Headquarters, Abayomi Shogunle, stated, “The security and safety of our schools and other learning environments continue to attract the attention of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”
According to him, “In recent years, Nigeria has faced security challenges such as kidnappings, homicide-related incidents, and the destruction of school infrastructure, sometimes leading to school closures and negatively affecting host communities. These incidents are linked to the increasing number of out-of-school children.”
Abayomi Shogunle added, “The National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools in a 2021 report indicated that, between 2012 and 2016, more than 600 teachers were killed in attacks, while more than 19,000 were displaced.”
“The Nigerian government, recognising its responsibility to create a safer and more secure learning environment, formally signed the Safe Schools Declaration document on 31st December 2019, signalling the country’s commitment to its implementation alongside 118 member countries,” he added.
The SPS Police Coordinator stated, “To further demonstrate its resolve to address the serious challenges posed by conflicts and insecurity to school safety, the Federal Ministry of Finance, in consultation with local and global stakeholders, convened a high-level forum on 20th April 2021 to tackle attacks on education holistically and sustainably by creating innovative sources of funding through federal, state, and local governments.”
According to him, “Between 25th and 27th October 2021, Nigeria hosted the 4th International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration in Abuja to rally support for the programme and assess the progress made in achieving various commitments to protect schools and students from incessant attacks.”
He stressed that “Following these activities, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Finance, in active consultation and collaboration with states, local governments, and critical government agencies, developed a mid-term national plan for Financing Safe Schools for the period 2023–2026.”
“In December 2022, the Ministers of Finance and Education formally introduced key policy documents, including the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools as well as the Minimum Standard for Safe Schools.”
He added, “In 2024, the Federal Government launched the Safe School Initiative to ensure that children affected by conflicts and insecurity can continue their education unhindered. The comprehensive plan, which adopts a ‘whole-society approach,’ began full implementation in 2023 with the establishment of the first Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, which is now being replicated across all states and local governments to facilitate rapid response and information dissemination.”
He further noted, “I am delighted to inform this gathering that the Nigeria Police Force now operates a 24/7 Emergency Centre dedicated to responding to school emergencies. Today’s event, Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities, aligns with the national plan for Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria.”
According to him, “The plan has a national investment response aimed at protecting schools, learners, teachers, and non-teaching staff from attacks nationwide. It is designed to achieve measurable outcomes, such as reducing the number of out-of-school children and improving Nigeria’s rating on the human capital index in the long run.”
Abayomi Shogunle emphasised, “The policy also provides guidelines and a framework for ensuring safe and secure learning environments in schools nationwide. Its objectives include strengthening security resilience, integrating host communities into the security architecture for the protection of education, enhancing the capacity of school communities to safeguard education, creating an effective and efficient national school security and emergency response infrastructure, and improving the ability of security agencies to gather intelligence, prevent attacks, and respond effectively to incidents in educational institutions while providing assistance to survivors.”
The implementation of the plan is being carried out in phases, with Edo State as one of the pilot states. “The right to education is central to social and economic progress, and investment in education is an investment in human capital development,” he added.
“These policies, programmes, and activities align with the current administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Nigeria Police Force to protect lives and property—an effort that the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is vigorously pursuing.”
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now