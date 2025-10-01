Bauchi: Police foil kidnapping attempt, arrest three suspects

…rescue victims unhurt

In a proactive effort to combat the pressing issue of kidnapping in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State and surrounding areas, the State Police Command has successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt through community engagement and strategic policing.

In the process, the Command was able to rescue the kidnapped victims unhurt while efforts have been intensified to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

According to the Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, in a statement he made available to Journalists on Wednesday, “On September 28, 2025, at about 01:00hrs, a distress call from Maso Kano village in the Jada Pali district alerted the Command to an armed assault by suspected kidnappers, identified as being equipped with AK-47 rifles.

“The abducted individuals were: Hambali Alh. Sa’adu, aged 50 years and Jari Alh. Sa’adu, aged 35 years.”

Responding swiftly to the intelligence gathered, a combined team of trained Police Officers and special hunters engaged the suspects in a confrontation, compelling them to abandon their captives and fled.

Remarkably, the victims were rescued unharmed, and efforts to locate the perpetrators began immediately.

During the course of investigation between September 29 and 30, 2025, the Command successfully apprehended three suspects directly connected to the kidnapping activities in Alkaleri/ Kirfi LGA regions.

Those arrested are Adamu Ahmadu, aged 28 years, Bello Alhaji Musa, aged 18 years and Adamu Alhaji Musa, aged 29 years.

“All suspects hail from Shalhori village near Kirfi LGA and have confessed to their involvement in the kidnapping plot.

“They divulged that they conspired with three others, currently at large, to execute the crime for ransom.

“The Command is actively pursuing the remaining accomplices to ensure they are brought to justice,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police Bauchi State, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has commended the operational teams for their bravery and professionalism during this mission.

Sani-Omolori Aliyu also directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bauchi for a thorough investigation, with the aim of identifying and holding accountable anyone involved in this criminal activity.

