Bauchi: Police disown trending video discrediting force

Bauchi State Police Command has dismissed a trending video that discredits the Nigeria Police Force’s efforts to protect citizens and provide security.

The Command described the video as misleading and a deliberate attempt to malign its personnel, calling for responsible news sharing.

According to a statement signed and issued by the Command PPRO, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, the Command sought to address the recent circulation of misleading information on social media regarding a video that allegedly portrays motorcyclists disseminating misinformation and disinformation stating that, “Such conduct can incite fear, confusion, and unrest within the community.”

“This behaviour appears to be a deliberate attempt to mislead the public and foster animosity towards the Nigeria Police Force. Posting offensive and defamatory content and disseminating false information constitute a provocation of public disorder and violations of safety regulations.

“The crux of the matter was that, on June 5, 2025, at about 09:00 hours, a patrol unit encountered a significant incident along Tulu Road involving a group of motorcyclists travelling to Kibiya, Rano Local Government Area, Kano State, for the Sallah celebrations. In the interest of public safety, the patrol team signalled for the motorcyclists to halt.

“One motorcyclist, Ladan Haruna, aged 35, from Unguwan Liman in Kibiya, Rano Local Government Area, Kano State, did not comply with the officers’ request to reduce his speed.”

The PPRO added, “This noncompliance resulted in a collision with a log situated at the checkpoint, causing serious injuries to both Haruna and his passenger, Ibrahim Abubakar, who is also 35 years of age.”

“Following this incident, several other motorcyclists reacted aggressively, inflicting physical harm upon Police Officer, Inspector Salisu Adamu, who is attached to the Rishi Divisional Police Headquarters, and causing significant damage to the patrol vehicle’s windscreen and structure.

“In response to the escalating situation, an additional team of personnel was promptly dispatched to support the initial patrol unit and restored order at the scene.

“The injured individuals received immediate medical attention at Rishi Primary Health Care Center.

“The Nigeria Police, Bauchi State Police Command, remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding all citizens and ensuring their safety on the roads.”

The Command urged all individuals to cooperate with law enforcement officers and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent similar unfortunate incidents in the future.

The Command further stressed; “The events of June 5 highlight the critical importance of collaboration between motorists and security personnel. Compliance with law enforcement requests can significantly enhance public safety.”

The Command suggested that cooperation with security personnel is essential for fostering safer road conditions for all while adherence to traffic laws not only aids in accident prevention but also facilitates a smoother traffic flow.

“We encourage all road users to exercise caution and demonstrate respect during interactions with security personnel.

“We advocate for ongoing cooperation within the community and with security agencies to create a safe and secure environment for everyone. Collaborative efforts can strengthen trust and promote community among all residents.”

The Command, under the leadership of CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged all citizens to be cautious about the information they share and to refrain from actions that may disrupt public order or threaten the safety of others.