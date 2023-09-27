Against widespread insinuation on social media platforms, Bauchi State Command has denied that a suspect, one Abidina Aminu died in its custody or anywhere near any of its facilities across the State.

The Command therefore warned Social Media users to desist from the act of disseminating fictitious stories tantamount to causing breakdown of law and order as well as undermining the painstaking efforts of security agencies in the state.

According to a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, State Police Command, having received a derogatory post from social media platforms recently, has taken proactive steps to establish appropriate communication lines and clear the air despite its commitment to winning and maintaining the trust and confidence of citizens.

“However, it is instructive to note that the said complainant/ aggrieved person (s) have not come forward to formally register any grievances,” he stressed.

“Therefore, the wish to warn members of the public who are in the habit of using social media to ridicule and undermine the tireless efforts of the Command to protect the lives and property of citizens will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly.

“Sequel to the above-mentioned, the Command deemed it imperative to update members of the public on the facts and circumstances of the contentious post making rounds.

“On the 14th September 2023 at about 1630hrs, the Command took over a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property from

Professional Hunters of Nigeria Security Guards (PROHAN), Zango area of Bauchi, along with the following persons as defendants: Masud Ibrahim aged 14; Muhammad Aliyu aged 14; Abidina Aminu aged 28 and Ibrahim Shehu aged 35, all of Bauchi metropolitan.

“That, on the said date at about 0800hrs, the aforementioned persons criminally conspired and stole a ram belonging to one Zainab Dahiru, aged 35 of Zango area Bauchi. The Command accepted the case and referred it to the Divisional Crime Branch (DCB) at Dutsen Tanshi Division for further Investigation.”

The PPRO added that Investigation revealed that the 3rd defendant, Abidina Aminu, deceitfully lured the 1st and the 2nd defendants, Masud Ibrahim and Muhammad Aliyu respectively and took them on his motorcycle to Zango area, where they criminally conspired and stole the ram.

He also stated that, “But they were unlucky as some good Samaritans sighted them and raised alarm, which forced the 3rd defendant, Abidina Aminu to abscond and abandoned his accomplices, while the 1st and the 2nd defendants were chased and arrested by the inhabitants of Zango community. Thereafter, the Community handed the culprits over to the Professional Hunters of Nigeria Security Guards Zango.”

Ahmed Wakili narrated also that on receiving the Information, the PROHAN acted and arrested Abidina Aminu, during the interview by the PROHAN, he confessed to having committed the alleged offences and further revealed that the 4th defendant, Ibrahim Shehu was part of their gang as well as the receiver of all stolen properties, sheep and goats.





He further narrated that their operations cover the Zango area, Gwallagan Mayaki, and even Fadaman Mada area, of Bauchi metropolis.

“It was in the process of the interrogation by PROHAN, the said Ibrahim Shehu sustained a fracture on his right leg while Abidina Aminu, had a bruise on his hand.

“Subsequently, after all the actions taken by PROHAN, they took the defendants to the D Divisional Police Headquarters, Dutsen Tanshi area and tried to hand them over including the injured victims, but the DPO rejected and asked PROHAN to take them to a Hospital for necessary treatment.

“Afterwards, they were returned and their confessional statements were recorded under the words of caution along with three others mentioned above.

“By alert, the suspect (Ibrahim Shehu) also during his confessional statement revealed that the 5th suspect, Mohammed Sani aged 40 of the same address, was the receiver of all the sheep and goats brought to him by the remaining gang members including the Abidina Aminu.”

Upon getting this development, Police Detectives swiftly traced and arrested Mohammed Sani for alleged criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen properties, something he admitted without much ado.

Based on these facts, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) D Division, Dutsen Tanshi established the alleged offences against the five defendants.

They were charged for the established offences on FIR to Tashan Babiye Area Court, Bauchi on Three count charges; Criminal Conspiracy, Theft and Receiving stolen properties, where Masud Ibrahim, aged 14y, Muhammad Aliyu aged 14, Ibrahim Shehu aged 35 and Muhammad Sani admitted the charges and were convicted after the Court found them guilty, while Abidina Aminu pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned for hearing after which he was admitted to bail by the Court.

Moreover, the Command has arrested the PROHAN personnel who acted in excess of their authority and took the law into their own hands, cruelly causing injury to the defendant’s hands and sabotaging the course of Justice.

“Nevertheless, we are very categorical in informing the public that the deceased Abidina Aminu died 12 days after the above-narrated occurrence, he neither died in Police custody nor anywhere close to a Police facility or at Dutsen Tanshi, it is just a piece of news we are hearing and we condole the family for such loss,” The PPRO clarified.

He stated further, “Additionally, an investigation committee has been launched to thoroughly Investigate the remote cause of these acts.”

“In light of the absence of official contact from the affected party, the Command hereby considers the incident unsubstantiated and we are ever welcome to serve you better in every instance incidental to our mandate.”

“We urge the public to discontinue its claims, the Command reiterate that all complainants about Police actions or inactions may be reported via the following contact CRU numbers: 08023684497 or at the nearest Police formations respectively,” he assured.

“Finally, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Police Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad on behalf of the Command and the people of Bauchi wishes to extend his heartfelt condolence to the Family and friends of the deceased and ensure that Justice takes its course unfailingly.”

