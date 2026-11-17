The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of a Chinese national, Wang Tingjian, and a police inspector, Yau Abba, in an ambush by suspected armed bandits in Alkaleri LGA.

The duo were ambushed and killed by the armed bandits while travelling in a company vehicle conveying the expatriate in the area on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Ruga Village in Gwana District, where he was reportedly engaged in core drilling activities as part of a mining site survey.

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying the company vehicle conveying the expatriate was ambushed by suspected bandits while security personnel were escorting him.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafiu Habib, while confirming the incident in a telephone conversation on Tuesday, explained that the attack resulted in an exchange of gunfire between the security operatives and the assailants.

“Yes, it is true that the incident occurred on Saturday. The team was ambushed, and following an exchange of gunfire between the security personnel escorting the miner and the assailants, the miner and one police officer lost their lives,” he said.

Nafiu Habib disclosed that the incident took place in Gwana District while the mining team was in the area to conduct a survey at a mining site.

The police inspector, identified as Yau Abba, was attached to the Mobile Police Force (MOPOL) 34 and deployed to provide security for the Chinese national.

According to the report, efforts were ongoing to track down and arrest those responsible for the attack, while security agencies were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.