Bauchi: Police confirm kidnapping of four people by bandits

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that four people were kidnapped by armed bandits in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Confirming the development in a mobile telephone conversation on Sunday, the Command, through its PPRO, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, said that, “On the 20th, July 2025, at about 15.00 hours, that is today, the Command received an information from Mansur Outstation through the Village Head of Gyalr via Mansur.”

According to him, “On the 23.30.00 hours, a large number of bandits through Yankari Game Reserve, invaded Gyali village and ransacked five local provisions stores in the village.”

He added that, “Thereafter, they withdrew four people, namely Tasiu Malam Yahaya, 32 years old, Hakilu Ubayo, 15 years old, Abdul Aziz Suleiman, 28 years old, and Rabiu Ganjua, 16 years old, all of Gyale. They were the owners of the shops, taken to an unknown destination.”

The PPRO added that, “On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Banchi State Police Command, C.P. Sani Omolori-Aliyu, instructed D.P.O., Alkaleri, and other relevant state security agencies, such as the Vigilante Group and the Hunters Group, to lead a patrol, special hunters were deployed to the scene.”

“Presently, the area was calm, but our operators were still combing the bushes to see if they could be able to rescue the people that were being kidnapped and possibly effect their rescue. We are waiting for a response, and possibly arrest the perpetrators of these dastardly act,” he added.

Ahmed Mohammed Wakil assured that, “The Command, under the amiable leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, is not relenting on its oars. It is putting some sort of necessary valve to checkmate the excesses of these crimes and criminality of kidnapping in the area.”

According to him, “So far, so good. Presently, the area is relatively calm. People are going about their lawful businesses. We will make use of the Command and other special hunters who are still in the bush, combing the bush, to make a possible arrest.”

