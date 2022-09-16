 Bauchi Police confirm attack on Bauchi Governor’s aide  

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed an attempt on the life of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Christian Religious Affairs to Bauchi state Governor, Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Reports from the Police Command revealed that the yet-to-be-identified gunmen numbering seven stormed the residence of the Pastor in Birshin, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

In a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed that attack, “yes, the Command received a distress call on an attempt of the life of one Pastor Zakka Luka Magaji, SSA Christian Religious Affairs to Bauchi state Governor”.

The PPRO added that “The Command received the distress call at about 0013hrs that the house of was attacked by some armed men, numbering about seven.

“On receipt of the distress call, the Commissioner of Police directed the DPO E-division to act immediately. The DPO led his team with other tactical Commanders such as RRS B-division, for a quick intervention, where the armed men ran into the Bush.

“A 32 years old man who is a member of Christian Life Church living together with Pastor Zakka was injured in the process. Police personnel were at the scene of the crime where three empty shells of 7.6mm ammunition were recovered”.

The Police Spokesperson added that the Police who were there on a rescue mission immediately took the victim and rushed him to ATBU Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) for medical attention”.





Ahmed Wakili then assured that Police patrol has been intensified along the area, combing the bushes to be able to arrest the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

He also reassured residents of the state that the Command is doing everything possible to provide adequate security for lives and properties appealing however that people should be security conscious and vigilant ensuring that suspicious customers are reported to the nearest security point for action.

While speaking to our Correspondent, Pastor Zakka Magaji explained that he “was their target even though I don’t know their motives but God has proven Himself. The person injured is getting better now”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Development, Hon Umar Babayo Kesa has led the management and staff of the Ministry to sympathize with the SSA, Pastor Zakka Magaji.