Bauchi police bursts sex party, arrests ritualists, tackles crime, thuggery

Bauchi State Police Command has burst another sex party arresting 20 suspects believed to be organizers of the party.

While parading the suspected sex party organizers alongside other suspected criminals at the Police Command headquarters on Wednesday, Commissioner, Lawal Tanko Jimeta said that the suspects were arrested following reliable information on their activities.

Represented by the PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, the Police Commissioner disclosed that, “Based on reliable Intel that suspected criminal syndicates notorious for thuggery (Sara-Suka), Phone snatching, and indecent acts including sex parties, were terrorizing residents of the state, the Command raised a team of detectives led by the Commander Rapid Respond Squad (RRS) who immediately embarked on around the clock operation which resulted in the apprehension of the following suspects.”

He added that Findings revealed that on the same day of their arrest at about 2000hrs, they had conspired among themselves and organized a party suspected to be sex party with attendant series of atrocities within Dass town.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects included: One Ranki, one tsitaka, one machete, one cutlass and Three knives

Those arrested included Ishaya Adamu 19yrs; Mohammed Abdullahi Lawwali 22yrs; Ayuba Adamu 19yrs; Aminu Tago 19yrs; Mubarak Baba 22yrs; Anas Sulaiman alias (Danarna) 16yrs; Yusuf Ahmed 20yrs and Abba Abdullahi 20yrs.

Others are Sulaiman Umar 20yrs; Abdulrashid Ali 17yrs; Aliyu Iliya 15yrs; Idris Sulaiman 22yrs; Nuru Sarki 17yrs; Ibrahim Musa 20yrs; Musa Danasabe 17yrs; Abdulrashid Anas 18yrs; Salmanu Ibrahim 22yrs and Kasimu Haladu 26yrs, all of Dass town, Bauchi State. The suspects will be profiled and charged to court.

Also, on the 11th January 2021, at about 1200hrs, a joint team operation led by the DPO of Darazo, arrested one Sadiq Isah alias Gojirgo, 25 years from Darazo LGA, following multiple complaints by the community against his conduct.

The Commissioner explained that “Over the months, Sadiq was suspected to have criminally conspired with others now at large in attacking and terrorising the citizens of Darazo.”

He added that Among their operations was a coordinated attack on 24th July 2020 at about 0800hrs on the BSADP Darazo office where they killed one Babayo Hussaini 47yrs and one Chidawa Gyan-Gyan 48yrs both of Darazo L.G.A adding upon interrogation, the suspect voluntarily confessed to have committed the aforementioned offences.

However, During the arrest, there was a serious struggle where the suspect resisted arrest and fought the police team before he was taken down.

The following exhibits were found in his possession; One locally made AK-49 riffle; 5 knives, a set of shin guard, One face mask and 3 handsets.

In a related development, sequel to the genital mutilation of a minor by suspected ritualist, during a terrifying incident which occurred in Jamaare Local Government Area (LGA) on 30th December 2020, The fleeing suspect, 19 years old Abdulkadir Wada Haladu, of Chikamidari area of Jamaare L.G.A has been arrested in Mararraba Nasarawa State where he voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect’s hideout include; Two knives, One Mirinda bottle containing suspected genital organ (complete Vulva; Libia Majora, Libia Minora and clitoris), recovered in the house of the suspected ritualist. Three bottles containing native medicine. One carton containing some native dry medicines tied inside polythene bags. One dry Animal skin, two Islamic native blackboards, one calabash, one hoe, two locally made disks.

The Commissioner stressed that “In furtherance to our commitment in cracking down on criminal conspiracy, housebreaking, indecent act, thugs and thuggery, the Command has made adequate use of intelligence gathering towards continuous maintenance of Law and order and this has continued to yield positively.”

“I am most delighted to welcome you all to this press briefing which, as partners in the public interest, provides us an opportunity to yet again interface towards intimating members of the public, the sustained and unwavering efforts of the Bauchi State Police Command towards combating crime and criminality in the state,” Lawal Jimeta added.

He further said that “As we work towards the actualization of a crime-free State, where the unsavoury activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding citizens of the state have put us on the chase and we are delighted that the force, our personnel and units, did not fall short of expectations.”

The Commissioner concluded that “During the week under review the Command has fought tirelessly in raising policing standards which has led to significant milestones in the combat against crime and criminality. Worthy of note is the successful operation that led to the arrest of high profile criminals Terrorizing Bauchi Metropolis, Dass, and Darazo Local Government Areas (LGA) respectively.”

“While thanking stakeholders for their various contributions towards this feat, we wish to reiterate that breakdown of law and order will never be tolerated by the command. The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless and relentless in committing ourselves towards the safety and security of lives and property,” he stressed.

