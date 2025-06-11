Bauchi: Police bolster security ahead Democracy Day

Bauchi Police Command, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has stated that it is implementing a range of security measures to ensure a safe and enjoyable Democracy Day celebration for all citizens.

In accordance with the directives of the 22nd Indigenous Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, a critical meeting took place at the State Police Command Headquarters on Wednesday.

Participants included Heads of Departments, Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) with the objective of formulation of strategies for effectively deploying resources across the state, thereby ensuring law and order in key public areas.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police has engaged with relevant stakeholders, including the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYASSA), to foster collaboration and facilitate seamless festivities on Democracy Day.

All Officers assigned for the occasion have been instructed to exercise vigilance, maintain professionalism, and demonstrate courtesy in their interactions with the public.

A clear directive has been established to proactively address activities threatening public peace during the celebrations.

Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu conveyed his sincere congratulations to the residents of Bauchi State and all Nigerians as they commemorate this significant occasion.

He encouraged citizens to reflect on the nation’s progress, honour the contributions of past leaders, and actively promote unity and peaceful coexistence.

The Command however made it unequivocally clear that any individual or group seeking to instigate disorder or disrupt the peaceful observance of Democracy Day celebrations in the state will face the full extent of the law.

Moreover, the Command assured that it is prepared to utilise all available resources and efforts to bolster the already-deployed forces and suppress any attempts by individuals to infringe upon citizens’ rights and undermine democracy within the state.

Finally, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to encourage their wards and protégés to refrain from becoming unwitting participants in any actions that may disrupt the prevailing peace within the state.

He further emphasised the need to avoid incitement through inflammatory remarks and provocative actions, as such behaviours will jeopardise the fragile peace currently enjoyed by the citizens.

The Police Command reiterated that it remained dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties throughout the Democracy Day celebrations and beyond as contained in a statement by CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).